How to master Dodge and Flurry Rush in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

For the most part, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an entirely fresh experience1 compared to the Breath of the Wild, especially when it comes to the setting and some of the newer crafting mechanics. However, being a direct sequel, it does retain most of what worked in the previous installment, including the control layout and general combat structure.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Don’t hesitate to use your resources as well! You find all sorts of different materials in your adventures, and whether you Fuse them, throw them, or otherwise, there’s lots of ways to experiment. #TearsOfTheKingdom Don’t hesitate to use your resources as well! You find all sorts of different materials in your adventures, and whether you Fuse them, throw them, or otherwise, there’s lots of ways to experiment. #TearsOfTheKingdom https://t.co/s9l1xfIbnl

One of the key aspects of the combat in Tears of the Kingdom is the dodge mechanic and "Flurry Rush". Although most controls related to Link's combat abilities are fairly reminiscent of most modern action-adventure and role-playing games, dodging is the only aspect that can be somewhat tricky for players to figure out, especially newcomers to the series.

Today’s guide will therefore try to help you get a better understanding of the dodge and Flurry Rush mechanics in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Mastering Dodging and Flurry Rush in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Dodging in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires multiple inputs, and you'll also have to time your button presses to enter the Flurry Rush state. Unlike most modern action games, there is no dedicated dodge button in the new The Legend of Zelda games. Instead, dodging attacks is tied to block and jump actions.

Here's how you can initiate a dodge:

Target a single enemy by holding the ZL button (the left trigger on the Nintendo Switch JoyCon controller), and as the enemy starts attacking, you have to press the X button to jump. If you time the jump right, Link will enter the Flurry Rush state.

Triggering Flurry Rush slows time down temporarily and allows you to hit the enemy with a multi-hit combo, without them being able to block any of your attacks.

Although dodging is useful against all enemies in the game, it is best used against the bosses and mini-bosses that roam the open world, since the dodge mechanic is optimized towards efficiently dealing with single targets.

You can also chain Flurry Rush with Link's parrying ability to easily defeat some of the toughest optional bosses in the game, such as the Lynels.

Triggering the Flurry Rush with a perfect dodge is also the best and most efficient way of dealing with the Ancients, especially the ones that you can find inside the Shrines and Sky Island.

While combat in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is not too mechanically challenging, it still needs some getting used to. Hence, practicing dodge and Flurry Rush on weaker enemies is probably going to be the best way to perfect your timing.

