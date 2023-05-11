How to parry in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Parrying is one of the most crucial aspects of combat in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Although it is entirely optional and something that you can entirely ignore if you don't feel confident with your parry timings, learning the ability and mastering it over time can make some of the hardest encounters in the game significantly easier.

Zelda games can be a rather unforgiving experience if you are not properly prepared. Hence, when it comes to fighting some of the resilient Ancients in Tears of the Kingdom, learning how to parry is advised.

Fortunately, the ability to parry attacks and even projectiles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom remains virtually identical to the previous title, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, albeit with a few changes. The tweaks are introduced courtesy of the "Fuse" ability which brings an entirely new dimension to the game's combat system.

Hence, today's guide will look to help you out if you are looking to master the parrying mechanic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Mastering attack and projectile parry in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To parry incoming attacks and projectiles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to meet a few prerequisites, including:

You should have a shield in your possession since a parry can only be initiated using the blocking stance of a shield.

The shield that you plan on using to parry incoming attacks should be sturdy and durable enough to not break after a few hits, i.e., you cannot use wooden shields to parry incoming attacks.

Although it is possible to parry attacks using wooden shields or even the weak metal shields you can find while raiding the Bokoblin camps, it is not recommended to use them. This is because they can easily break after a couple of hits, especially if you fail to land a successful parry.

To initiate a parry, you will first be required to:

Equip a shield of your preference, and go into the blocking stance (hold the "L" button, i.e., left shoulder button).

Just before an attack is about to hit the shield, press the "A" button. If you time your button presses right, the incoming attack will bounce right off your shield.

You will know that you have been able to successfully parry an enemy if they get stunned. This will leave them vulnerable to a lot of powerful follow-up attacks.

Additionally, you will also be able to improve your ability to parry attacks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You can also improve your ability to parry attacks by fusing a shield with two-handed weapons or with other shields.

It is important to note that although parrying is a completely optional ability to master in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will have to rely on it during certain boss encounters. These bosses are part of the main quest line, and you will have to use the parry mechanic if you want to defeat them.

Additionally, do keep in mind to have a high enough vigor when trying to master your parry on an enemy. Link can be rather squishy during the early stages of the game, and missing parries too many times will get him killed.

