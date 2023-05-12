The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a brand-new action-adventure title from Nintendo. Boasting a vast new open-world rendition of Hyrule to explore, there is much to see, do, and learn. For returning fans, it is a treat to behold as it both improves on its predecessor while keeping what makes the 2017 game fun. However, as with any video game, there will always be newcomers to the experience. Developer Nintendo understands this, which is why the game takes its time explaining many returning concepts and mechanics that fans are already familiar with.

However, there are some elements the game does not explain thoroughly. Case in point, while playing through the game for the first time, you are bound to notice a tab called Special Controls

What are Special Controls in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Special Controls tab is listed under the Systems menu in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To access it, open the inventory using the Plus (+) button, then cycle to the gear icon on the extreme right. Select the Special Controls option to bring up another screen. When starting the game, all nine of its listings will be empty, instead occupied by question marks. But as you progress, each of these comes to light.

It turns out these are basic explanations for the more advanced quality-of-life additions to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. They allow for easier and faster access to the game's menu elements as well as features not explicitly detailed in the tutorial segments.

Here are four of the nine total listings that should unlock early on:

Throw Material: Just like you can press and hold R to throw a weapon at a target, the same can be done with items. This just requires bringing up the quick-select items tab by holding the Up button on the D-Pad and selecting the desired item to be thrown after holding R.

Just like you can press and hold R to throw a weapon at a target, the same can be done with items. This just requires bringing up the quick-select items tab by holding the Up button on the D-Pad and selecting the desired item to be thrown after holding R. The Scope & Pins: This allows Link to whip out his telescope and mark objects in the distance. This is done by pressing the Right Stick button and then using the right analog to move the camera to view. Press A to pin objects so they will always appear marked when viewed through the telescope.

This allows Link to whip out his telescope and mark objects in the distance. This is done by pressing the Right Stick button and then using the right analog to move the camera to view. Press A to pin objects so they will always appear marked when viewed through the telescope. Use amiibo: You can scan amiibo figurines to reap in-game goodies and items. This is done by tapping the figurine on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or Joy-Con's NFC reader.

You can scan amiibo figurines to reap in-game goodies and items. This is done by tapping the figurine on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or Joy-Con's NFC reader. Perfect Guard: Perhaps the most crucial combat technique in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, this allows you to parry virtually any attack. To do so, Link must have equipped a shield and have it out in a guard stance during combat by holding the ZL button. Hitting the A button at the moment the enemy attack touches the shield will perform a parry, leaving the foe vulnerable. This opens up a window to lay down the hurt on any enemies Link faces.

If nothing else, these are handy tips that should make the harsh world of Hyrule a little more bearable. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out now for Nintendo Switch and has been published as well as developed by Nintendo.

