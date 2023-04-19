5 major Nintendo Switch announcements from Indie World Showcase (April 2023)

The latest Indie World showcase from Nintendo offered a glimpse into what's coming soon to their Switch platform, ranging from underrated ports to brand-new indie announcements. All in all, the iconic handheld hybrid has never been more popular with independent studios.

But with a slew of announcements arriving in, some stand out above the rest. Many of these are simply reveals or launch windows of previously announced games, but that does not stop them from being any less exciting.

As the Nintendo Switch library prepares to get bigger with more quality gems, here are our picks for the major highlights from the recently-concluded showcase.

5 highlights from the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase

5) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk release date

Perhaps the most underrated pick on this list, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is an upcoming successor to Jet Set Radio. In development under Team Reptile, this homage to the SEGA classic arrives with a new sci-fi coat of paint.

Players get to grind, wall-run, and boost across an urban landscape against the backdrop of catchy beats. All the while, they can perform crazy tricks to score combos and keep the counter going.

With an art style reminiscent of the Dreamcast game down to a tee, take down rival crews while spreading your own influence. With a customizable avatar and a sandbox ripe with collectibles to explore, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a nostalgic trip down memory lane. It arrives on August 18, 2023, for Nintendo Switch.

4) Teslagrad 2 release date

After being announced in 2020, Teslagrad 2 is finally here. The latest Metroidvania derives from Scandinavian folklore as players control a young girl who harnesses the power of electromagnetism.

Players will solve physics-based puzzles and traverse through non-linear environments using the same while utilizing various electromagnetic abilities to shock enemies into submission. However, this magical land is rife with dangers in the form of powerful beasts and monsters which must be overcome to progress.

Furthermore, a remaster of the 2013 original will be released as well. This enhanced adventure boasts improved visuals as well as 10 new challenge levels. Both games are available right now on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Players can purchase either separately or together as part of the Teslagrad Power Pack Edition.

3) Blasphemous 2 release window

The acclaimed Metroidvania "Blasphemous" from Spanish studio The Game Kitchen combined brutal gore with engaging fantasy lore. The successor is set to do the same very soon. Blasphemous 2 puts players back into the hardened soles of the Penitent One.

This new pilgrimage takes the knight on a journey through a land cursed by The Miracle. New monsters and traps will test the Penitent One's mastery of his abilities. A handful of new weapons have been included as well, like the Praying Blade for brutal melee strikes.

Players will get to unlock weapon memories to learn new moves that will be crucial to defeating countless deadly bosses at every turn. This challenging platformer arrives on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023.

1) Rift of the Necrodancer release window

This brand new spin-off to the acclaimed Crypt of the Necrodancer series takes the iconic rhythm franchise in a new direction. As the name suggests, a magical rift has opened up, and it is up to Cadence to deal with the threats that pour out of it. From bats to zombies, players will engage in Guitar Hero-inspired track gameplay to take down baddies in tune with the beat.

To top it off, challenging boss fights against otherworldly threats await them too. Furthermore, the game will feature a story mode as well as Rhythm Heaven-esque minigames to diversify the experience. While it was initially revealed last year, the game finally has a 2023 release window for Nintendo Switch.

1) Oxenfree 2 release date

The 2016 indie hit Oxenfree wowed players with its unique narrative and engaging dialog. So imagine players' surprise when developer Night School Studio announced a sequel in 2021. Now, we are closer than ever before to Riley's new horror adventure. Stepping back into the shoes of the returning character from the first game, players will explore the mysterious island town of Camena.

5 years since the last game's events, paranormal radio signals have popped up again. So Riley must root out the cause before history can repeat itself. What's more, a cult called the Parentage is also trying to open a portal to realities that lie beyond and must be stopped at any cost.

A brand new walkie-talkie system allows Riley to communicate with the town's citizens to learn new information, in addition to the returning frequency anomaly detector. Players will get to explore the haunted island and seek out the truth when Oxenfree 2 launches on July 12, 2023, for Nintendo Switch.

