The Nintendo Switch is home to a massive catalog of games, with something for all kinds of gamers. These range from beloved first-party outings to popular third-party offerings. The hybrid console has even become a home for competitive gaming. This is not just because of publisher Nintendo's own efforts on the platform but also as a result of multi-platform renditions.

This encompasses a variety of genres as well, from fighting games to shooters. But which picks truly stand out?

5 best esports games to play on Nintendo Switch

5) Rocket League

Rocket League continues to be one of the most innovative games ever made. The 2015 sports title combines soccer with RC cars. Players compete in teams and control the cars around the field to score goals by performing complex rocket-boosted maneuvers.

This is what skyrocketed developer Psyonix to stardom, and the game quickly emerged as a top esports pick. The high-skill ceiling paired with this unique concept is what makes the game iconic to this day in a constantly evolving competitive multiplayer scene. Nintendo Switch players can play local co-op gameplay with split Joycons.

4) Overwatch 2

Released last year for PC and consoles, Blizzard Entertainment's surprise successor to the 2016 original remains a decent pick for FPS enthusiasts. With a sizable roster of varied heroes to choose from, players are pitted into exciting 5v5 skirmishes.

Team compositions are key due to the distinct Tank, DPS, and Support classes, each offering unique advantages and disadvantages. The Nintendo Switch rendition was ported by Iron Galaxy and turned out to be a surprisingly competent version despite the 30 FPS frame rate cap.

3) Fortnite

By far the most popular entry on this list, Epic Games' Fortnite is a worldwide phenomenon. The Battle Royale mode sees 100 players drop onto an island and fight to emerge victorious. What sets it apart from others in its genre is its engaging building mechanics that add a new layer of complexity on top of the Hunger Games-esque survival experience.

Throw in various crossovers and events, and it is no surprise that the game has an evergreen scene. It is also incredibly popular on the hybrid handheld console. While other modern platforms enjoy the upgraded Unreal Engine 5 graphics, the Switch version is not bad for a console-quality experience on the go.

2) Splatoon 3

The newest entry in Nintendo's refreshing TPS series is perhaps their best. Splatoon 3 is the most polished rendition of the spray-and-splat formula established by the 2015 Wii U original. While a robust single-player campaign awaits fans, it is the multiplayer mode that attracts players.

The most popular competitive game mode is Turf War, a 4v4 battle to retain control of the map by painting it with your team's color. Fluid combat, unparalleled traversal mechanics, and an exciting selection of weapons make Splatoon 3 the complete package. There is nothing else like it on the market.

1) Super Smash Bros Ultimate

As the name suggests, the latest installment in Nintendo's iconic cross-over fight game series offers the ultimate competitive experience on the Switch. The 2018 game boasts over 80 distinct characters to pick from. These range from acclaimed heroes like Mario, Link, and Pikachu to third-party names like Persona 5's Joker, Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth, and Tekken's Kazuya Mishima.

As a 2.5D platform fighter with a long-running legacy, Smash Bros Ultimate perfects the core fighting formula, appealing to both casual and serious players. Each character brings something new to the table, further spicing up the competitive scene. Chaotic eight-player matches further up the ante. But really, fighting games cannot get more flexible and exciting than Smash.

