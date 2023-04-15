“What a hog of a game”: The Last of Us Part 1 PC player complains about 32GB RAM use after recent patch

The Last of Us Part 1's PC launch was riddled with problems, from unstable framerates and a multitude of crashes to stability issues and an obnoxiously long shader compilation time. While Iron Galaxy, the porting studio, has since released multiple patches and title updates to remedy the glaring issues, it seems that the most recent one has made things a lot worse.
v1.0.3.0 seems to have caused severe memory usage spikes, letting the game use up more than 32 gigabytes of RAM on PC. Lower-end PCs with less than 32 gigabytes of RAM are unable to support the game, which has led to crashing and freezing issues.
Many players have shared their frustration on Reddit. One user said:
"What a hog of a game. 10.6gb of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, 75% utilisation on a newish 12 core CPU. All for 64fps AVG and 1% lows of 20fps."
The Last of Us Part 1 already had memory leak issues on PC, but they were somewhat resolved in one of the post-launch updates. However, the issue has once again cropped up for a select few players, making the game a resource hog. It is possible that a hotfix is in the works as we speak.
High memory usage is nothing new when it comes to gaming, but most modern titles, regardless of how graphically complex they may be, are usually limited to under 16 gigabytes of memory usage. However, after update v1.0.3.0, The Last of Us Part 1 goes beyond 32 gigabytes of RAM usage even on 1440p with medium to high settings and AMD FSR enabled, which is baffling for many PC players.
It seems that the latest update has also made the game use way more VRAM and CPU resources than before. Some players have reported VRAM usage spikes going upwards of 12 gigabytes even with FSR enabled. Even high-end PCs, equipped with GPUs such as the RTX 4080 alongside the Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, are facing massive performance issues with the game.
Frustrated by Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy's failed attempts to fix the performance and stability issues of the game, players have taken to social media to express their anger.
Some players seem to have already given up on the game, stating:
While the majority of players are facing issues, a few are reporting improved performance after the latest patch.
Naughty Dog's story-driven survival game The Last of Us is one of the most influential games of the eighth console generation. Thus, it is simultaneously baffling and sad that the PC port for this beloved single-player masterpiece has been handled so poorly by Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy.
Although The Last of Us was released as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2013, many fans were hoping to experience the on PC one day. The wish has been granted almost a decade later but with a caveat. The Last of Us Part 1 has arguably had one of the worst PC ports in recent memory.