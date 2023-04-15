“What a hog of a game”: The Last of Us Part 1 PC player complains about 32GB RAM use after recent patch

The Last of Us Part 1's PC launch was riddled with problems, from unstable framerates and a multitude of crashes to stability issues and an obnoxiously long shader compilation time. While Iron Galaxy, the porting studio, has since released multiple patches and title updates to remedy the glaring issues, it seems that the most recent one has made things a lot worse.

v1.0.3.0 seems to have caused severe memory usage spikes, letting the game use up more than 32 gigabytes of RAM on PC. Lower-end PCs with less than 32 gigabytes of RAM are unable to support the game, which has led to crashing and freezing issues.

Many players have shared their frustration on Reddit. One user said:

"What a hog of a game. 10.6gb of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, 75% utilisation on a newish 12 core CPU. All for 64fps AVG and 1% lows of 20fps."

The Last of Us Part 1 already had memory leak issues on PC, but they were somewhat resolved in one of the post-launch updates. However, the issue has once again cropped up for a select few players, making the game a resource hog. It is possible that a hotfix is in the works as we speak.

The Last of Us Part 1 uses more than 32 gigabytes of RAM after v1.0.3.0 update

High memory usage is nothing new when it comes to gaming, but most modern titles, regardless of how graphically complex they may be, are usually limited to under 16 gigabytes of memory usage. However, after update v1.0.3.0, The Last of Us Part 1 goes beyond 32 gigabytes of RAM usage even on 1440p with medium to high settings and AMD FSR enabled, which is baffling for many PC players.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



You can read the patch notes here: Patch 1.0.3 is now live for The Last of Us Part I on PC and includes improvements to keyboard and mouse controls, visuals, UI, and more, as well as additional Audio Compatibility options.You can read the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… Patch 1.0.3 is now live for The Last of Us Part I on PC and includes improvements to keyboard and mouse controls, visuals, UI, and more, as well as additional Audio Compatibility options.You can read the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/qna0rKlXUf

It seems that the latest update has also made the game use way more VRAM and CPU resources than before. Some players have reported VRAM usage spikes going upwards of 12 gigabytes even with FSR enabled. Even high-end PCs, equipped with GPUs such as the RTX 4080 alongside the Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, are facing massive performance issues with the game.

Frustrated by Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy's failed attempts to fix the performance and stability issues of the game, players have taken to social media to express their anger.

Akumi @Akuuumi @Naughty_Dog No changes to actually making the game run well? Fixing pop in? Fixing the stupid CPU and VRAM usage? @Naughty_Dog No changes to actually making the game run well? Fixing pop in? Fixing the stupid CPU and VRAM usage?

George Blank @MrGeorgeBlank @Naughty_Dog Addresses none of the substantial issues that this broken game has, and seems to run even worse on Steam Deck now. So glad I spent my refund window compiling shaders and testing graphics settings for this, on the back of Druckmann's nonsense about SD. @Naughty_Dog Addresses none of the substantial issues that this broken game has, and seems to run even worse on Steam Deck now. So glad I spent my refund window compiling shaders and testing graphics settings for this, on the back of Druckmann's nonsense about SD.

Yeegrek @Yeegrek @Naughty_Dog I'm not a dev, and I understand that moving from a console with fixed hardware and software to PCs with near unlimited configurations will cause issues, but can someone explain how a game on its 4th platform could have this many issues and bugs? @Naughty_Dog I'm not a dev, and I understand that moving from a console with fixed hardware and software to PCs with near unlimited configurations will cause issues, but can someone explain how a game on its 4th platform could have this many issues and bugs?

Ben @videotechx



We're asking for RAM, VRAM and CPU fixes. I appreciate there's a lot of work going into other parts of the port. But these should be a top focus right now. Performance needs more work. @Naughty_Dog Come on, Naughty Dog.We're asking for RAM, VRAM and CPU fixes. I appreciate there's a lot of work going into other parts of the port. But these should be a top focus right now. Performance needs more work. @Naughty_Dog Come on, Naughty Dog.We're asking for RAM, VRAM and CPU fixes. I appreciate there's a lot of work going into other parts of the port. But these should be a top focus right now. Performance needs more work.

Some players seem to have already given up on the game, stating:

Mega Pint ✝️ @ultramegapint @Naughty_Dog I deleted the game until it’s completely optimized. Thank y’all for the patches but nothing seems to be addressing the real issues. @Naughty_Dog I deleted the game until it’s completely optimized. Thank y’all for the patches but nothing seems to be addressing the real issues.

While the majority of players are facing issues, a few are reporting improved performance after the latest patch.

DPeaceKeepr @GauravKDutta @Naughty_Dog Thanks for this latest patch, games been running pretty smooth without much jerkyness while in open green spaces. Just one issue i noticed, while shooting using a bow, my character into T-pose, not sure whats the issue. @Naughty_Dog Thanks for this latest patch, games been running pretty smooth without much jerkyness while in open green spaces. Just one issue i noticed, while shooting using a bow, my character into T-pose, not sure whats the issue.

Gaming is great👍 @Jackgamer74



I really enjoyed my 22 hours playthrough.



Native 4K, 90-110 fps, max settings. @Naughty_Dog Runs and looks great on my PCI really enjoyed my 22 hours playthrough.Native 4K, 90-110 fps, max settings. @Naughty_Dog Runs and looks great on my PC 👍I really enjoyed my 22 hours playthrough.Native 4K, 90-110 fps, max settings.

UrQuietGamer @ambrosio_sambo @Naughty_Dog I noticed some performance boost in the previous patch on my 4gb card. I hope this patch improves texture quality to be rendered better on low and medium. Fix CPU, Vram and Ram usage, it's using too much resources beyond the minimum requirements. Improve optimization and fps. @Naughty_Dog I noticed some performance boost in the previous patch on my 4gb card. I hope this patch improves texture quality to be rendered better on low and medium. Fix CPU, Vram and Ram usage, it's using too much resources beyond the minimum requirements. Improve optimization and fps.

Naughty Dog's story-driven survival game The Last of Us is one of the most influential games of the eighth console generation. Thus, it is simultaneously baffling and sad that the PC port for this beloved single-player masterpiece has been handled so poorly by Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy.

Although The Last of Us was released as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2013, many fans were hoping to experience the on PC one day. The wish has been granted almost a decade later but with a caveat. The Last of Us Part 1 has arguably had one of the worst PC ports in recent memory.

