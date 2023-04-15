After a disastrous launch, The Last of Us Part 1 PC port has a long way to go before it is completely stable and the developers at Naughty Dog are regularly releasing hotfixes and patches to tackle various reported issues. Patch 1.0.3.0 is an extensive update, providing fixes to numerous reported crashes, UI troubles, NPC T-poses and more.

First and foremost, the latest patch adds new Audio Compatibility options to better "sounds played through the OS spatial sound drivers" and "the short period of delay between when a sound effect is requested and when it plays." Players can now reassign arrow keys on their keyboard and mouse while playing The Last of Us Part 1.

The latest patch also adds fixes to issues in the Photo Mode, the Left Behind Standalone, accessibility, localization and more. Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for v1.0.3.0 in The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 v1.0.3.0 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the latest The Last of Us Part 1 update are as follows:

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



You can read the patch notes here: Patch 1.0.3 is now live for The Last of Us Part I on PC and includes improvements to keyboard and mouse controls, visuals, UI, and more, as well as additional Audio Compatibility options.You can read the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… Patch 1.0.3 is now live for The Last of Us Part I on PC and includes improvements to keyboard and mouse controls, visuals, UI, and more, as well as additional Audio Compatibility options.You can read the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/qna0rKlXUf

[Important note to Nvidia users: Please be sure to download the latest version of the GeForce Game Ready driver (531.61) here.]

Added new Audio Compatibility options (Options > Audio > Compatibility)

Output Mode: Adjust which sounds are played through the OS spatial sound driver. Select different settings if you experience muffled, missing, or unusually quiet audio. If you are experiencing abnormally quiet music or dialogue during cutscenes, for example, try the Spatial mode instead of the Hybrid default.

Adjust which sounds are played through the OS spatial sound driver. Select different settings if you experience muffled, missing, or unusually quiet audio. If you are experiencing abnormally quiet music or dialogue during cutscenes, for example, try the Spatial mode instead of the Hybrid default. Latency: Adjust the short period of delay between when a sound effect is requested and when it plays. Higher latency improves reliability of audio playback, especially on lower spec CPUs. Increase this value if you are experiencing pops, clicks, or distorted sound. Higher latencies also resolve issues with audio interfaces configured with large buffer sizes and some wireless headphones. Note: You must restart the game for this change to take effect.

Adjust the short period of delay between when a sound effect is requested and when it plays. Higher latency improves reliability of audio playback, especially on lower spec CPUs. Increase this value if you are experiencing pops, clicks, or distorted sound. Higher latencies also resolve issues with audio interfaces configured with large buffer sizes and some wireless headphones. Note: You must restart the game for this change to take effect. Updated keyboard and mouse (KBM) controls to allow players to reassign arrow keys

Updated the 'Building Shaders %' user interface (UI) so progress is tracked more evenly

Restored audio in the End Credits that are accessed via the main game, Left Behind, or Extras Menu

Fixed a crash that may occur when opening a collectible in the backpack UI then attempting to restart or quit the game in The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed a crash that may occur while sitting (for extended times) or entering into combat areas

Fixed an issue where texture quality in-game appears lower then the targeted quality setting

Fixed an issue where the player's backpack UI could fail to render after altering Render Scale (Options > Display > Resolution Scaling > Scaling Mode > Render Scale)

Fixed an issue where an enemy NPC may T-pose if Joel performs a single input quickturn while holding said enemyin The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed an issue where toggling player character's flashlight may cause the environment to visibly shift momentarilyin The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed an issue where using the flashlight in darker areas may make the lighting appear corrupted

Fixed an issue where lighting and fog may appear lower resolution on Ultra settings

Fixed an issue where VRAM usage UI did not properly update when lowering the display resolution

Fixed an issue where water reflections may appear corrupted or pixelated

Fixed an issue where the Quicktime Events UI prompts were not rendering on Minimum spec setups in The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed an issue where rapidly moving left and right while aiming may cause unintended camera shifts

Fixed an issue where the Steam and Epic clients’ collectible tracking did not match the in-game collectible tracking, preventing achievements from unlocking

Fixed an issue where, if playing at a higher FPS, player animations may not play correctly

[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader would not register KBM 'Move' and 'Rotate' inputs in The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader would not register KBM 'Move' and 'Rotate' inputs in The Last of Us Part 1 [Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the Performance stats' heads-up display (HUD) would still be visible after hiding the menu

Fixed an issue where the Performance stats' heads-up display (HUD) would still be visible after hiding the menu [Lakeside Resort, Bus Depot] Increased active loading to reduce load times during gameplay

Increased active loading to reduce load times during gameplay [Bill's Town] Fixed an issue where players may lose the ability to cancel their reload while hanging in Bill's trap

Fixed an issue where players may lose the ability to cancel their reload while hanging in Bill's trap [Tommy's Dam] Fixed an issue where interacting with the Training Manual forces the player to pick up the El Diablo gun and locks camera movement

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Training Manual forces the player to pick up the El Diablo gun and locks camera movement [The University] Fixed an issue where, after Joel kicks the door open, the melee prompt disappears while he struggles with an enemy NPC

Fixed an issue where, after Joel kicks the door open, the melee prompt disappears while he struggles with an enemy NPC [Lakeside Resort] Fixed an issue where a loading screen may display during combat

Fixed an issue where a loading screen may display during combat [Lakeside Resort] Fixed an issue where player is unable to melee with fists after the David boss fight

Fixed an issue where player is unable to melee with fists after the David boss fight [Bus Depot] Fixed an issue where pieces of geometry would appear corrupted or explode

Fixed an issue where pieces of geometry would appear corrupted or explode [New Game+] Fixed an issue where New Game+ mode would be ignored during chapter selection despite being the last loaded game in The Last of Us Part 1

Left Behind Standalone

Restored audio in the final flashback cutscene with Ellie and Riley

Fixed a crash that occurs when turning on the generator while both Ellie and Joel have custom skins enabled in The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed an issue in the mall where the banners above the collapsed Pixitek store visibly flicker after leaving the pet store

Fixed an issue where, after resizing the game to Windowed Mode, the Riley pendant would not maintain its aspect ratio while rotating in The Last of Us Part 1

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where players were unable to use Screen Magnifier with KBM controls

Localization

[German] Updated the translation on the shaders UI

Updated the translation on the shaders UI [Simplified/Traditional Chinese] Fixed an issue where glyphs would not render properly

Epic Games Store

Fixed an issue where the "Getting to Know You" achievement would not unlock during natural gameplay progression

Steam

Fixed an issue where spores in the world may appear corrupted or blocky in The Last of Us Part 1

Steam Deck

Fixed an issue where the native UI overlapped the ‘Look’ prompt

Fixed an issue where the DualSense™ motion sensor function may not register the player shaking the camera to fix the flashlight when prompted in The Last of Us Part 1

[Left Behind] Increased the size of the Arcade’s mini-game button user interface

AMD

Fixed an issue where toggling the player character's flashlight may cause the environment to appear corrupted momentarily if AMD FSR 2 was enabled

Nvidia

Fixed an issue where running the game on Ultra settings on Nvidia GPUs may cause graphical corruption or a crash during gameplay

Fixed a crash that may occur when loading into a save on an Nvidia GPU in The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed an issue where changing NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Sharpening settings had no effect

The Last of Us Part 1 PC players can find out more about the issues that the developers at Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy are currently tracking on the Known Issues page on the official website.

