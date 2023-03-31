The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.0.1.6 patch notes: Increased animation streaming memory, decreased PSO cache size, and more fixes

The PC port of The Last of Us Part 1 was released on March 28 and the reception has been overwhelmingly negative. While the title is widely considered one of the greatest video games ever made, the Part 1 PC port suffers from severe technical issues. The developers at Naughty Dog promised to address the matter with subsequent updates and a hotfix patch has recently come online.

Naughty Dog's official blog post on their website regarding v1.0.1.6 states that it is designed to address "fixes that improve memory, performance, and more." To this end, the latest patch decreases PSO cache size to better adjust the memory requirements, increases the animation streaming memory to positively tweak gameplay performance, and fixes crash issues related to save files.

Without further ado, here are the complete official patch notes for v1.0.1.6 of The Last of Us Part 1 PC.

The Last of US Part 1 PC v1.0.1.6 patch notes

The official patch notes for The Last of Us Part 1 v1.0.1.6 are as follows:

Decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes

Added additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes

Increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics

Fix for crash on boot relating to game save files

This follows yesterday's hotfix which did the following:

Fixed several performance & hitch-related issues impacting some users.

Note: Additional improvements and investigations based on user feedback are underway.

Added extra crash diagnostic information to assist in investigating shader building-related crashes and other common reported stability issues.

Players can also learn about the current issues that the developers are tracking and aiming to fix by making their way to the official Known Issues page for the PC port on Naughty Dog's website. The list presently consists of the following:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems

Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings

The developers have also assured players that they are "closely watching player reports" and will address the same in future patches and updates. Players can also submit reports if they encounter crashes, bugs, or other such technical issues during their time in the title.

