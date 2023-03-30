The Last of US Part 1 PC v1.0.1.5 patch notes: Performance fixes, extra crash diagnostic information and more

Naughty Dog has found itself in hot waters with the launch of the PC port of The Last of Us Part 1. Released on March 28, 2023, the game was met with overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam, with plenty of players furious with the state of the game. The developers soon came out with a statement addressing the concerns and a hotfix patch has been presently pushed.

According to the official blog post on Naughty Dog's website, patch v1.0.1.5 "focuses on stability, performance improvements and other smaller improvements." The update emphasizes several performance and hitch-related fixes that were pointed out by players.

The developers further assured that they were keeping a keen eye out for player reports and feedback and are working to address the same in the near future. It was also mentioned that they were "actively working on a patch with more bugfixes" which will be released soon.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported.



Without further ado, here are the complete official patch notes for v1.0.1.5 of The Last of Us Part 1 PC.

The Last of US Part 1 PC v1.0.1.5 patch notes

The official patch notes for the v1.0.1.5 The Last of US Part 1 are as follows:

Fixed several performance & hitch related issues impacting some users.

Note: Additional improvements and investigations based on user feedback are underway.

Added extra crash diagnostic information to assist in investigating shader building related crashes and other common reported stability issues.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



As mentioned above, the developers at Naughty Dog confirmed that they were actively tracking and investigating reported issues. Players can find the reported issues on the Known Issues page on their website. They can also submit a report if they encounter similar issues during their time in-game.

The list of Known Issues that the developers are currently investigating is as follows:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems

Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

As of the time of writing, The Last of Us Part 1 PC has a 'Mostly Negative' rating on its Steam Store page, with merely 33% of the 7484 user reviews being positive. Players have pointed out repeated crashing issues, a severe lack of optimization, and prolonged loading time as plaguing the title presently.

