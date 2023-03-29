The Last of Us Part 1 PC debuts with a "Mostly Negative" rating on Steam

The Last of Us Part 1 PC debut has been plagued with crashes and an unplayable state, so much so that the game has been flagged as "Mostly Negative" on Steam, with most players recommending against the title. This is undoubtedly the worst debut of any game in PlayStation PC's recent history of porting their flagship titles from PS4 and PS5.

Released exclusively on PS5 late last year, The Last of Us Part 1 remakes Naughty Dogs' iconic title for a modern generation of audiences. Considering how the original 2013 release and its 2014 PS4 remaster are now considered phenomenal titles, many fans felt the remake was unnecessary. However, there is no denying that the Part 1 remake stays authentic to the original and is truly the most definitive way to experience the generation-defining title.

With this being the case, the anticipation for the title's release on PC was relatively high, especially following the phenomenal adaptation of The Last of Us on HBO Max. However, the game is in a very unplayable state, resulting in overwhelming player reviews not recommending the title.

"Another shoddy port by Iron Galaxy" - The Last of Us Part 1 PC port gives PlayStation their first "Mostly Negative" rating on Steam

Since Horizon Zero Dawn's massive debut on PC in 2020, PlayStation has been porting its iconic titles to PC, whether it is God of War or the two amazing Spider-Man titles by Insomniac. To focus on this aspect, Sony built a new publishing arm in PlayStation PC LLC and acquired prominent PC port developer studios like Nixxes.

However, The Last of Us Part 1 PC port was not developed by Nixxes. After working on the two excellent ports of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, the company is speculated to be developing a Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart port for PC.

Tom Warren @tomwarren I would avoid Last of Us part 1 on PC right now until it's fixed. Lots of reports of crashes and 60+% of reviews on Steam are "mostly negative." It also takes an hour to build the shaders on the Steam Deck and runs at under 30fps even on low / med settings as it's not verified I would avoid Last of Us part 1 on PC right now until it's fixed. Lots of reports of crashes and 60+% of reviews on Steam are "mostly negative." It also takes an hour to build the shaders on the Steam Deck and runs at under 30fps even on low / med settings as it's not verified https://t.co/UNUY0oR2vW

Instead, The Last of Us Part 1 PC port's responsibility was handed over to Iron Galaxy, whom many may know as the studio behind Batman Arkham Knight's PC port.

For those unaware, Batman Arkham Knight was also unplayable on PC at launch, with numerous issues ranging from abundant crashes to choppy performance. This led WB Games to temporarily pause the title sale on the platform until they were addressed in massive post-launch patches.

Players are not happy with The Last of Us Part 1 PC performance (Image via Steam)

In regards to The Last of Us Part 1 PC, user JackStillAlive wrote on Steam:

"Another shoddy port by Iron Galaxy (of Batman Arkham Knight, and UC Collection fame), with absolutely awful HW utilization (more CPU bound than most RTS games), s(t)uttery mouse camera movement (same issue from UC Collection), lack of Screen Dirt Effect setting toggle, and general lack of optimization."

Meanwhile, user Adelic, who was able to play the game, reported:

"No crashes after 4 hours but the game runs very poorly. Shaders took 40 minutes to compile. 50-70FPS (80 if locked in small room) at DLSS quality 1440p on my Ryzen 5 5800x, 32GB 3200mhz, and RTX 3060ti."

User Vettetex was unable to launch the title and said:

"My review is simple. There is no review because I can't even get the game to launch! Win11, RTX3090 32GB, i9-10900k CPU with 16gb sys mem, DX12, all drivers updated."

At the time of writing, the game has over 7000 ratings on Steam, with over 5000 of those being "Not Recommended." PlayStation will address the issues with post-launch patches. However, when they arrive is anyone's guess.

