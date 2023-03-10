The Last of Us Part 1 PC system requirements, exclusive features, and more revealed

Naughty Dog's story-driven survival classic, The Last of Us Part 1, is going to make its way to PC in less than a month's time. As such, the developers have finally offered players a look at the game's system requirements and PC-exclusive features, including support for different controllers, ultra-wide, AMD FSR 2.2, DLSS, and more.

The version of the title comes with a dedicated trailer showcasing a photo mode, ultra-wide support, and the "left behind" single-player story. For the PC port of The Last of Us Part 1, Naughty Dog and PlayStation revealed a bunch of info regarding available graphics options that gamers will be able to tweak to get the best performance out of their systems, support for upscalers from both Nvidia and AMD, and more.

Unsurprisingly, the system requirements for The Last of Us Part 1 are basically the same as Naughty Dog's previous PC release, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. However, the former title needs a higher-end CPU and GPU, at least when it comes to what one needs to run the game.

While the system requirements are nothing to scoff at, they are not as outrageous as some of the most recent PC releases, such as Square Enix's Forspoken or EA Motive's Dead Space Remake.

The Last of Us Part 1 is stated to require at least a GTX 1050ti, which is a relatively old GPU with 4 GB of VRAM, alongside an Intel Core i7 4770K, an old but relatively powerful CPU. Here are the minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra system requirements as offered by Naughty Dog:

Minimum (720p30fps at Low settings)

OS: Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer

Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB)

AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB) Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended (1080p60fps at High settings)

OS: Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer

Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-4770K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB) Storage: 100 GB available space

Performance (1440p60fps at High settings)

OS: Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer

Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6750X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080ti

AMD Radeon RX 6750X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080ti Storage: 100 GB available space

Ultra (4K60fps at Ultra settings)

OS: Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer

Windows 10 Version 1909 or Newer Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i9-12900K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i9-12900K Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 7900X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Storage: 100 GB available space

Apart from the general CPU and GPU conditions, the biggest things that can be jarring for some PC players are the high memory and 100-gigabyte storage requirements. The Last of Us Part 1 also seems to require a lot of VRAM with the recommended VRAM needed being eight GB, which is already more than what most gamers will have access to.

The Last of US Part 1 PC exclusive features

Apart from the system requirements, PlayStation and Naughty Dog also gave players a look at The Last of Us Part 1's PC-exclusive features, which include a host of things that computer gamers have come to expect from most PlayStation tiles that come to PC.

The Last of Us Part 1 comes with native support for ultra-wide resolutions (both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios), and also support for AMD FSR 2.2 and Nvidia DLSS. Much like the most recent PlayStation PC ports, Naughty Dog's story-driven survival title will also feature dedicated DualSense support — haptic feedback and adaptive triggers — albeit on a wired connection.

The game also supports 3D audio, and players will have access to compatible audio devices or headphones. Lastly, the title also features a host of accessibility features that gamers can tweak to their own liking and preferences.

The Last of Us Part 1 is scheduled to be released on March 28, 2023, for PC, via Steam and Epic Games Store.

