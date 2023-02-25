5 best CPUs for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (2023)

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the flagship AMD chip based on the revamped RDNA 3 architecture from the company. The graphics card is built to deliver solid performance in 4K UHD resolution without breaking a sweat. The card goes head-to-head with the RTX 4080 from Nvidia.

However, one of the biggest limiting factors of a card is CPU bottlenecking. PPairing a powerful graphics card with a weak processor can result in a significant loss of performance, rendering the investment pointless. In this article, we will list the best processors, starting from the most affordable options to the fastest available on the market, that have been verified not to bottleneck the RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

A guide to buying the best CPUs for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

5) Intel Core i5 13400F ($210)

The Core i5 13400 is a solid budget gaming chip from Team Blue. The processor is the successor to the 12400 and belongs to one of the most popular lineups from Intel.

Starting with the Raptor Lake lineup, the x400 chips now pack efficient E cores alongside the traditional high-performance Gracemont cores. The chip will not bottleneck even the most powerful graphics cards on the market.

Intel Core i5 13400F Architecture Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake Core count 10 (6P+4E) Thread count 16 Base clock 1.8 GHz (E cores)2.5 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 3.3 GHz (E cores)4.6 GHz (P cores) Cache 20 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 148 W Integrated graphics N/A

With support for DDR4 memory and cheaper H610 motherboards, this Intel chip is a solid option for gamers looking to build a balanced and cost-effective system. The iGPU-less 'F' variant of the CPU can be bought for just $210 today. Although it is the slowest chip on this list, it is a solid combination with the RX 7900 XTX.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($245)

Following poor sales and low demand, AMD has reduced the prices of its high-performance Zen 4 chips. In the mid-range segment, the Ryzen 7000 processors offer better value compared to Intel chips. Among these, the Ryzen 7 7600X strikes a balance between pricing and performance, especially after the recent price cuts. With almost no bottlenecks, the chip can handle an RTX 4090 with ease, making it an ideal match for the RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

Although AMD has not locked a ton of exclusive features to Team Red-only hardware, gamers can expect to get slightly better performance if they pair a Ryzen CPU and a Radeon GPU.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz Cache 38 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU

The 7600X is available for around $240 these days, making it one of the most affordable high-performance chips on the market.

3) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X ($349)

The Ryzen 7 7700X is a high-performance mid-range chip built with gamers in mind. The processor packs eight cores and 16 threads and is designed with a 105W TDP, offering a balance between performance and power consumption.

Following the Zen 4 price cuts, the processor has become more lucrative to gamers.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 4.5 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Cache 40 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 105W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU

The chip runs impeccably with the high-end RX 7900 XTX and has a $349 price tag.

2) AMD Ryzen 9 7900 ($428)

The Ryzen 9 7900 is a slightly cut-down 7900X. The chip packs a 65W TDP with slower operating clock speeds but still comes with twelve cores and 24 threads out of the box, making it one of the most high-end chips for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Architecture Zen 4 Core count 12 Thread count 24 Base clock 3.7 GHz Boost clock 5.4 GHz Cache 76 MB (L2+L3) Maximum turbo power (MTP) 65W Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based iGPU

The processor is slightly cheaper than its 'X' variant and currently sells for around $430 at leading stores. Gamers looking to spend a bunch of cash on their gaming rigs can opt for this chip. It is a solid high-end combination with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

1) Intel Core i9 13900KF ($602)

The Core i9 13900K is the fastest CPU in the market. The chip is a computing powerhouse and beats the AMD flagship, the Ryzen 9 7950X, by a solid margin. Naturally, it pairs well with the fastest video cards on the planet.

It is worth noting that the chip is "hot and hungry." Thus, gamers building a system around the processor need to invest in a high-performance cooler and power supply. The chip can draw up to 250W under full load.

Intel Core i9 13900KF Architecture Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake Core count 24 (8P+16E) Thread count 32 Base clock 2.2 GHz (E cores)3.0 GHz (P cores) Boost clock 4.3 GHz (E cores)5.8 GHz (P cores) Cache 36 MB Intel Smart Cache Maximum turbo power (MTP) 253 W Integrated graphics N/A

The KF variant does not pack the UHD 770 iGPU. It is slightly cheaper than the non-F CPU and will set users back by around $600. The CPU is a premium option and will help the RX 7900 XTX achieve its maximum performance.

Overall, gamers will have to opt for the latest and greatest processors on the market while building a gaming rig around high-end cards like the RX 7900 XTX. The options listed above will run the card without hiccups.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

