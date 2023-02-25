Is Intel Iris Xe graphics worth it for gaming in 2023?

The Intel Iris Xe graphics is a lineup of high-performance built-in and discrete mobile graphics chips introduced in 2020. The Arc Alchemist lineup has replaced the discrete lineup. However, Intel still packs its latest CPUs with Xe-based integrated graphics chips.

Multiple laptops based on the 10th and 11th gen Intel CPU models ship with Iris Xe-based graphics processors. These models are cheaper than notebooks that pack AMD or Nvidia's high-performance graphics processors. Thus, many gamers might be drawn towards these devices to save some money.

However, users should consider a few points — like performance, driver support, and more — before finalizing an Intel Iris Xe laptop. Let's dissect the models in the lineup and find out whether they are worth the cash.

Gamers are not the target audience for the Intel Iris Xe graphics lineup.

The Iris Xe lineup is divided into two sections. The first is LP, or low-power devices, which are built specifically as integrated graphics chips superior to the traditional UHD lineup. The second is the Iris Xe Max lineup, which packs a couple of discrete GPU lineups that the company launched for gaming and content creation workloads.

Low-power Iris Xe integrated graphics

Intel chips starting with the 11th gen desktop and laptop lineups, ship with the Iris Xe-based integrated chips. Much like Intel's integrated GPU lineup, Xe LP cannot run the latest AAA titles at an acceptable resolution and playable framerate.

Thus, if gamers are looking at a device powered by a Xe LP chip, they should know that it won't be capable of playing anything more than PS2-era games.

Discrete Intel Iris Xe graphics chips

However, Intel also introduced a discrete graphics processor called the Intel Iris Xe Max in the lineup. This chip is based on the DG1 processor and comes with slightly bumped-up specs and a dedicated 4 GB of LPDDR4X memory, unlike the integrated chips, which share system memory.

The company also launched a desktop variant of this processor. It was Team Blue's effort to create a dedicated chip almost two decades after their last product entered the market.

The detailed specs of the graphics processor are listed below:

Intel Iris Xe Max Graphics Graphics processor DG1 Shaders 788 TMUs 48 ROPs 24 Memory 4 GB, LPDDR4X, 128-bit

However, this chip is not a gaming powerhouse either. According to benchmarks released online, the chip can hit playable framerates at up to 900p resolutions, but the card cannot hit a playable framerate in 1080p resolutions.

Even the older GTX 1650-based laptops can easily beat the Intel Iris Xe-based laptops in both gaming, content creation, and production workloads. With some digging, users can easily secure a budget of a 1650-based gaming device for less than the price of Intel Iris-powered laptops.

Conclusion

Thus, the Intel Iris Xe laptops make no sense in 2023. Options from the competition outperform the chips. The discrete chip has already been discontinued in favor of high-performance Arc Alchemist chips.

Although laptops based on the chips are rare, Intel is expected to ramp up production and availability with the upcoming Xe2-based Battlemage lineup.

Overall, the future of Intel graphics computing looks promising, according to the launch plans showcased by the company. But, for now, dedicated mobile graphics chips from Team Blue are a no-go.

