Is the Intel Core i5 13400 worth buying in 2023?

Intel launched the Core i5 13400 at CES 2023 as part of its 13th-gen Raptor Lake lineup. The chip is the successor to the popular Core i5 12400 but has several fundamental differences from any other product in the lineup.

The x400 SKU has been one of the most commercially successful chips from the company. These $200 competitors have been praised for their value proposition. While Team Blue was mocked for its lackluster 11th-gen Rocket Lake lineup, the Core i5 11400 still emerged as one of the best-selling chips.

It is no wonder that gamers are rallying behind its Raptor Lake variant. The i5 13400 is faster than its predecessors while costing almost the same. It makes a solid option for sub-$1,000 gaming builds.

However, buyers must consider a few more factors, including the competition, before finalizing the chip for their gaming rig. Let's review them and check whether the budget Raptor Lake chip is worth the money.

The Intel Core i5 13400 is a solid chip, but it has some serious competition

Before delving into the performance metrics of the Intel chip and its competitors, let's analyze the on-paper specs.

Specs

The i5-13400 is based on the 13th-gen Raptor Lake-S architecture. Unlike its predecessors, the chip packs more than six cores and 12 threads.

Starting this generation, the x400 chips also pack efficient 'E' cores. The processor comes with six performance 'P' cores and four 'E' cores, which amounts to a total of 16 threads. The P cores can boost up to 4.60 GHz.

While the i5-13400 has a rated base power of 65 W, it can draw up to 154 W under full load. Thus, it is not a power-efficient design. The chip supports both DDR5 and DDR4 memory, which allows gamers to save some money if required.

Thus, the i5-13400 is quite impressive on paper. A side-by-side comparison with the Ryzen 5 7600, the processor closest to the 13400 in terms of pricing, is listed below.

Intel Core i5 13400 Intel Core i5 13400F AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Architecture 13th gen Raptor Lake-S 13th gen Raptor Lake-S AMD Zen 4 Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 AM5 Core count 10 (6P+4E) 10 (6P+4E) 6 Thread count 16 16 12 Base clock 2.50 GHz (P core)1.80 GHz (E core) 2.50 GHz (P core)1.80 GHz (E core) 3.80 GHz Boost clock 4.60 GHz (P core)3.30 GHz (E core) 4.60 GHz (P core)3.30 GHz (E core) 5.1 GHz Memory support Up to DDR5 4800 MT/sUp to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 4800 MT/sUp to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s Cache 20MB Intel SmartCache 20MB Intel SmartCache 38 MB (L2+L3) Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730 @1.55 GHz — 2-core AMD Radeon Graphics @2.20 GHz TDP 65W 65W 65W Maximum Turbo Power (MTP) 154W 154W — Price $239.99 $209.99 $229.99

The 13400F lacks the Intel UHD iGPU found on the non-F variant. This makes it slightly cheaper.

Performance differences

Raptor Lake has generally triumphed over the Zen 4 offerings in terms of single-core performance. However, that does not translate to the Core i5 13400 and the Ryzen 5 7600, where the AMD chip takes the lead.

Since the Team Red processor is barely cheaper than the beefier 7600X, it takes a solid lead in this aspect. This affects workloads like gaming. Coupled with support for faster memory, the AMD chip is a faster option for playing the latest video games on the market.

However, the increased core count of the i5 13400 helps in the processor's multi-core performance marks. The chip beats the AMD CPU in this aspect.

Thus, the Intel chip is a solid option for productivity and heavy workloads like 3D modeling, game development, video editing, and more.

Pricing

It is worth noting that the Intel chip will likely be more power-hungry, while the Ryzen 5 7600 will require beefy cooling to achieve 100% potential. Thus, with either system, gamers will have to spend extra.

Intel has multiple points in its favor. Motherboard support is plentiful, and many cheaper older models, originally launched for the Alder Lake lineup, are available. In addition, the i5 13400F essentially offers a similar performance while costing $30 cheaper.

Gamers can also opt for DDR4 memory with the Raptor Lake chips, thereby reducing the total cost even further. Thus, the Intel chips make more sense, with the i5 13400F as the most value-for-money processor.

Overall, both the Ryzen 5 7600 and Core i5 13400 are powerful chips. While the 13400F wins in terms of value proposition, gamers who are looking for pure performance and do not mind spending a few extra bucks should get the Ryzen 5 7600.

It is worth noting that the 7600X has been discounted to just $264 and is a much faster chip. Thus, gamers might want to keep it on their radar as well.

