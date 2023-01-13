How does the new Ryzen 5 7600 compare to the Ryzen 5 5600? Specs, performance, pricing, and more compared

During the CES 2023 event, AMD announced the Ryzen 5 7600, a mid-range processor for the mainstream desktop PC market. The affordable offering is based on the latest Zen 4 architecture.

The 7600 is almost as powerful as the 7600X variant, and users can overclock it to match the performance of its big brother. The processor will be available for $230, which is slightly costlier than the previous mid-range processors. It will hit the shelves on January 14, 2023.

This article compares the performance of the new Ryzen 5 7600 and the fifth-generation Ryzen 5 5600.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How does the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 differ from its predecessor?

AMD Ryzen @AMDRyzen



Say hello to AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600. Three all-new AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors are now available, and optimized for both performance and efficiency at an affordable price.Say hello to AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600. bit.ly/3QJ1ii5 Three all-new AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors are now available, and optimized for both performance and efficiency at an affordable price. 👋 Say hello to AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600. bit.ly/3QJ1ii5 https://t.co/HINzYWI71h

The Ryzen 5 7600 is the direct successor to the Ryzen 5 5600 and can compete directly with Intel's 12th-generation processors. It is a new CPU packed with many performance improvements and supports the latest technology.

The Ryzen 5 5600 is based on the 7nm technology and was released in April 2022. It has most of the features of the latest model but was deployed on the previous-generation AM4 CPU socket and Zen 3 architecture.

Specifications

The 7600 features six cores and 12 threads, just like the 5600. However, the latest generation offering can reach clock speeds with a maximum frequency of 5.10 GHz compared to the 4.40 GHz of the previous generation.

The specification comparison chart is as follows:

Basis Ryzen 5 7600 Ryzen 5 5600 Architecture Zen 4 Zen 3 Technology 5mm 7mm Base Clock 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz Max Boost Clock 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz CPU Socket AM5 AM4 iGPU AMD Radeon Graphics N/A Memory Compatibility DDR5 DDR4 L2 Cache 6 MB 4 MB

The Ryzen 5 7600 also includes an onboard iGPU that uses the Radeon Graphics technology based on the 6mm technology. It has two cores and can reach a graphics frequency of up to 2200 MHz.

Performance

In theory, the latest offering has been released with massive improvements over the previous one, making it more powerful. The chipset is also said to be performing better in multiple applications.

The performance chart is given below:

Basis Ryzen 5 7600 Ryzen 5 5600 Difference Cinebench R23 Single Core 1868 1504 24% Cinebench R23 Multi Core 14540 11077 31% Geekbench 5 Single Core 2049 1538 33% Geekbench 5 Multi Core 11147 8009 39%

Since the latest processor can utilize newer hardware and technology, it can perform significantly better than its predecessor while drawing the same amount of power. It can also perform without throttling until it crosses 95°C.

Pricing

As mentioned earlier, the 7600 is set to be released at $230, making it one of the more affordable options in the mid-range processor space. It is also cheaper than the more powerful 7600X variant, which currently retails for around $290.

The 5600 is currently available at about $180, but it mostly supports older architecture and features, which are worth skipping over in favor of the latest technology.

Latest AMD processor ideal for those on a budget, predecessor good enough for users who need an upgrade

The Ryzen 5 7600 has all the necessary improvements and will support the latest hardware at a decent price point. It is recommended for users who want to own a battle station within a budget.

Those who already own a third or older-generation processor and want to upgrade may opt for the Ryzen 5 5600. It is powerful enough and capable of running most modern games and multitasking.

Poll : 0 votes