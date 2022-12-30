"I'm sure no one will misconstrue what this means": Naughty Dogs' Neil Druckmann talks about his new game

Neil Druckmann, the creator of The Last of Us from Naughty Dog, recently published a tweet on December 28, 2022, shedding more light on his highly anticipated new game.

Naughty Dog developed the popular Uncharted and The Last of Us video game franchises, exclusive to PlayStation. The titles command a devoted fanbase eager to engage with similar content. The following section dives into everything Druckmann revealed recently.

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann tweets a teaser hinting at a future game with a different premise and gameplay

The tweet shows an animated gif of Ellie from The Last of Us Part II sitting in a movie theater, chewing on some popcorn as she looks at something of interest, possibly teasing players of the future.

Furthermore, Druckmann said, “it’s about making our games in an even more collaborative manner!” He cheekily teased the fans by saying, “I’m sure no one will misconstrue what this means."

The tweet also included an embedded tweet from The Game Awards, detailing that the next game from Naughty Dog will be “structured more like a TV show.” This would be unlike anything else the studio has made. Druckmann also claimed that “a writers' room has been assembled.”

Speculating the nature of the tweet and what it entails

As seen from the tweet, it is evident that Druckmann is most likely hinting at his future game, which is expected to follow a TV show format. This was partially confirmed by Druckmann's tweet and the gif of Ellie. His use of “projects” could also indicate that there may be multiple games in the pipeline.

The embedded tweet from The Game Awards also confirms the assembly of a writing team. So it would make sense for the game to be in the early development stage and far from any visual reveal.

What is Naughty Dog?

Formerly JAM Software, Naughty Dog is an American first-party video game developer based in Santa Monica, founded by Andy Gavin and Jason Rubin in 1984. The studio was acquired by Sony Computer Entertainment in 2001 and was responsible for creating several PlayStation exclusives that have become cult classics.

Some of the studio's iconic creations include the Crash Bandicoot series, with more recent entries including Uncharted and The Last of Us.

Who is Neil Druckmann?

Neil Druckmann (Image via Wikipedia)

Druckmann, an Israeli-American writer, has been the co-president of Naughty Dog since 2020. He is best known for his work on Uncharted and The Last of Us, having created the latter.

The Last of Us series drew massive critical appreciation and elevated Druckmann's position in the industry. He has received several prestigious awards and commands the community's attention with every public statement.

Note: The speculations are the writer’s opinions.

