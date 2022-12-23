Get Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection at 30% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection got a massive discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2022, and it's a remarkable opportunity for new players to pick up two excellent titles. Both games have been PlayStation exclusives for an extended period, and it has taken almost the end of 2022 for the duo to become available to PC players.

The PC versions of both games offer the same campaign, which PlayStation gamers have enjoyed for so long. Additionally, Naughty Dog has incorporated some significant improvements keeping the superior capabilities of PC hardware in mind.

All of these offerings can now be enjoyed at a hefty discount, which is incidentally the first time since the game was added on Steam. Look at how much a buyer will need to spend to get the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is even more worth it, thanks to the Steam Winter Sale 2022 discount

The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is comprised of two standalone experiences. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End takes players into the shoes of Nathan Drake, while Uncharted: The Lost Legacy stars Chloe Frazer.

The collection costs $49.99 at the original price. This was also the launch price when the collection became available globally on October 19, 2022. Since then, fans have waited a long time for a possible discount, and their prayers have been answered by the Steam Winter Sale 2022. The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection has been bumped down to $34.99.

The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection's discounted price, owing to the Steam Winter Sale 2022, is an absolute bargain. Both journeys are exciting affairs that offer plenty of action to the players. There are dangers to conquer and enemies to outwit as players rush through the landscape and mountains.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is the more standout title of the two and has won over 150 GOTY awards since its launch. It has won plenty of laurels from all corners and is widely accepted as one of the best PlayStation games.

Aside from the excellent gameplay, there are many advantages that PC players will get, thanks to the platform-specific enhancements. From better UI to broader usage of VRAM of GPU, the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection makes full use of the superior hardware.

That's not all, as AMD FSR offers smoother experiences even at higher FPS, which will be excellent for those with the applicable devices. Overall, the 30% discount courtesy of the Steam Winter Sale 2022 is an absolute bargain worth every penny spent.

