Steam Winter Sale 2022 - Release date, possible deals, and more

As the second quarter of December begins, many enthusiasts are now eager for the Steam Winter Sale 2022 and when it will begin. As part of the annual sales, it will be the final one as the year ends. That also makes it a key one for many looking to get bargain deals on the titles they love.

The Steam Winter Sale 2022 also coincides with the festive period, which covers Christmas and New Year. Naturally, it's the perfect opportunity for those looking to get games as gifts for their loved ones. The most important part about the sales is knowing the dates, since the discounts are time-limited.

Earlier in the summer, Valve confirmed the dates of three sales, one of which will take place in winter. Valve has made some changes, but thankfully, the dates are confirmed. This will allow all enthusiasts to prepare in advance and make the most of the deals that will arrive soon.

The Steam Winter Sale 2022 will have plenty of big discounts for all users to mark the festive occasion

Valve revealed the dates of the three sales before the Autumn event arrived, and it essentially confirmed the dates of the Steam Winter Sale 2022. Based on the same dates, the sale will begin on December 22, 2022. This means a small period right before Christmas, which makes it perfect for all the gifting reasons.

It then goes on for a couple of weeks, which is standard for all the big sales on Steam. The Steam Winter Sale 2022 will end on January 5, 2023, which also covers the New Year. It's the perfect time for all the right reasons, as gamers can greatly expand their libraries without burning through their wallets.

Many enthusiasts would love to know the possible discounts and which games would be included. It's the most obvious thing to assume since that's what any sale is for.

At the time of writing, it's hard to predict which titles will be included in the Steam Winter Sale 2022. Steam rarely gives any beginning hints, and it's unlikely to change this time. However, certain guesses can be made based on historical patterns involving previous sales.

One thing that looks quite certain is that more games are likely to be on discount at the Steam Winter Sale 2022 compared to the Autumn sale. This has been a proven trend over the last few years, so it is a safe assumption.

It will also likely be the first time many titles released in 2022 will go on sale. Some, like FIFA 23 and Gotham Knights, have already been on sale in the past so such games could get even bigger discounts. Those yet to get discounts this year could finally get lower prices for buyers.

Big releases of the year, like Dying Light 2 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, could also get greater discounts than what they have received in the past. It will also be interesting to see if titles like Elden Ring finally get a discount almost a year after release.

More information will likely be handed out as the release date comes closer. It remains to be seen just how big the Steam Winter Sale 2022 will be and whether they can emulate the success of last year.

