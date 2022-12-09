The Last of Us franchise will soon make its long-awaited debut on the PC, with the Last of Us Part 1 just being announced for release in the first quarter of 2023.

The game has received rave reviews since its initial launch and is sure to please fans of story-driven games.

Several other PlayStation exclusives are heading to PC as well, including Returnal, making it an exciting time for gamers on the platform.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC port release announced for March 3, 2023

This remake of the game was initially released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 back on September 2, 2022, with the promise of a PC port in the near future.

Official teaser highlighting the date (Image via Naughty Dog)

PC gamers can finally breathe a sigh of relief as developer Naughty Dog and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have confirmed a March 3, 2023 release for the game. It is expected to ship with all the enhancements made by the PlayStation 5 version, such as updated visuals and combat, along with new quality-of-life features, such as accessibility options and improved loading times.

Improved visuals are part of the remake (Image via Naughty Dog)

Additional features built exclusively for the PC platform are also expected, as is full keyboard and mouse support.

Not much has yet been revealed regarding the same, including the system requirements, but it can be speculated to be similar to recent PlayStation exclusives such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

What is The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation 3 and later remastered for the PlayStation 4. The game follows protagonist Joel as he escorts the teenaged Ellie across a desolate post-apocalyptic world. Gamers use various guns and improvised weapons together with stealth to fight off not just human enemies but also the rest of the human race infected by the mutated Cordyceps fungi, which has turned them hostile and cannibalistic.

The game was directed by Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann, and a remake was released for the PlayStation 5, aiming to overhaul the game’s aging engine while staying true to the original.

A TV series was also announced for HBO Max, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and it premieres on the streaming platform on January 15, 2023.

For more updates regarding The Last of Us and PC gaming, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

