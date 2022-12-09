Returnal's debut on PC confirmed at The Game Awards 2022, coming in 2023

One of the biggest pieces of news yet to be revealed at The Game Awards will surely delight many players as the third-person roguelike hit of 2021, Returnal, is coming to PC. The pre-show of The Game Awards 2022 has kicked off, and players are already being treated to award announcements, new information about titles, and world premieres.

Returnal's debut on PC has been officially confirmed at The Game Awards 2022

Returnal, which pits players in the shoes of an astronaut trapped on an alien planet while stuck in a time loop, is finally coming to PC later in 2023. The news was revealed at the ongoing The Game Awards 2022, where new information about upcoming titles and debuts has already been flying in thick and fast.

The Game Awards @thegameawards With graphics that’ll make your jaw drop, here is our 4th world premiere, coming to PC in 2023 this is Returnal! #TheGameAwards With graphics that’ll make your jaw drop, here is our 4th world premiere, coming to PC in 2023 this is Returnal! #TheGameAwards https://t.co/Mb49WSULAo

One of the most critically acclaimed PlayStation 5 titles of last year, Returnal's debut on PC has been asked for by the community for a long time now. Earlier this year, a Steam update added the 2021 roguelike shooter title to the database and all but confirmed to players the arrival of the game's PC port.

Upon release, Housemarque's title received largely positive reviews from fans and critics alike, with special focus being given to its visual, combat, and audio design. The game won numerous awards at the end-of-the-year ceremonies, including being crowned the Best Game by the British Academy Games Awards.

PC players will eagerly be waiting to get their hands on one of last year's finest PlayStation 5 exclusives. It remains to be seen when the developers will release the game on the new platform in 2023.

