The Last of Us Part 3 is reportedly Naughty Dog's next title, currently in production

According to a recent rumor, The Last of Us Part 3 is set to be Naughty Dog's next title and is currently in production. While no other details regarding the threequel have been leaked, it is expected to focus on Ellie once again, following the events of Part 2.

ViewerAnon, one of the most notable industry insiders who previously leaked quite a few details regarding The Last of Us HBO Max, including Ashley Johnson's role as Anna, was the first to mention that the title is in production. He also mentioned that it will once again be led by Naughty Dog's co-president, Neil Druckman, following his phenomenal work on the previous two titles.

ViewerAnon @ViewerAnon ViewerAnon @ViewerAnon If I don't get a screener link to THE LAST OF US in ten minutes I'm gonna have to drop a scoop. It's not blackmail, I'd just be too busy watching to tweet If I don't get a screener link to THE LAST OF US in ten minutes I'm gonna have to drop a scoop. It's not blackmail, I'd just be too busy watching to tweet Well, I'm not watching anything, so... Dr. Uckmann's next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog. twitter.com/ViewerAnon/sta… Well, I'm not watching anything, so... Dr. Uckmann's next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog. twitter.com/ViewerAnon/sta…

Back in January of this year, Neil Druckman mentioned in an episode of the Script Apart podcast that the plot and story for part 3 are already done, which seems to line up with this recent rumor. TLoU Part 3 seems to be one of the major developments surrounding this franchise.

The Last of Us Part 3 might not be coming anytime soon

When The Last of Us first launched back in 2013 exclusively for the PS3, it took the video game world by storm, delivering phenomenal, emotional storytelling involving Joel and Ellie. Set on the backdrop of a deadly pandemic, the story follows the two as they try to survive and save each other.

The game was remastered for PS4 the following year along with a sequel (The Last of Us Part II) in 2020. The original title was remade and released earlier this year for the PS5, titled The Last of Us Part I. The series is set to debut beyond PlayStation consoles next March with Part 1's release on PC.

While according to these recent leaks, Part 3 seems all too certain to be the next Naughty Dog title, it might not be coming anytime soon. As the size and scope of modern games have evolved, so has their development period.

Part 1 and Part 2 of the series were released almost seven years apart, while the time between Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2 was four years. Considering that Part 3 is quite early in development, it would mean that there are at least a couple more years before the game is released.

Gaming Updates and news I 🎮 @Onion00048 Neil Druckmann mention at Script Apart podcast that the plot & story for “The Last of Us Part 3” is already done, The very fact that Druckmann has taken the time to plot the third installment is very good news for the series’ fans. Neil Druckmann mention at Script Apart podcast that the plot & story for “The Last of Us Part 3” is already done, The very fact that Druckmann has taken the time to plot the third installment is very good news for the series’ fans. https://t.co/broLxKUX5A

ViewerAnon also mentioned that the previously unveiled standalone multiplayer mode, Factions, is expected to arrive earlier. Aside from that, recent rumors have also hinted at Uncharted seemingly getting a reboot treatment at some other studio, with Naughty Dog overseeing the project. However, before all that, Part 1 hits PC next March.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches March 3, 2023, on PC

The Last of Us Part 1, a complete remake of the original titles on Part 2's engine, launched on PS5 back in September of this year. It retells the classic tale with a fresh coat of paint and modernized controls.

The title is set for release on March 3, 2023, on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. PlayStation is yet to reveal the system requirements but is expected to be in line with previous PlayStation titles. Pre-order bonuses for the title are as follows:

Bonus Supplements - Used to increase attributes such as max health, crafting speed, listen mode distance, healing speed, and improve weapon sway

- Used to increase attributes such as max health, crafting speed, listen mode distance, healing speed, and improve weapon sway Bonus Weapon Parts - Used to upgrade weapons and craft weapon holsters when you are at a workbench.

PlayStation has recently started bringing over its iconic titles to PC, namely God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Naughty Dog's own Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection. While PlayStation is yet to confirm this news, fans can expect TLoU Part 1 to be soon followed by Part 2 (PC).

