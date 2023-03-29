The Last of Us Part 1 "keeps crashing on PC" Steam error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Like several other major releases in recent months, the PC port of The Last of Us Part 1 seems to have followed suit, suffering from a plethora of performance issues, bugs, and crashes that are plaguing the players' experience in the action-adventure title. Unfortunately, the initial reception to the game's release on the new platform has been disastrous, with the majority of players quite unhappy and frustrated.

At the time of writing this article, the game's Steam is Mostly Negative (with 5454 reviews), which is surprising because The Last of Us Part 1 is considered to be one of the greatest video games ever made. Players have been openly expressing their anger and frustration about the state of the title ever since the PC port launch yesterday.

The major complaint from the community is against Iron Galaxy, infamous for the egregious Arkham Knight and Uncharted ports. Relevant Steam reviews are filled with various problems such as rampant crashes, long loading times, and severe optimization issues. This article jots down some of the possible fixes that The Last of Us Part 1 PC players can try out to potentially resolve these crashing issues.

No permanent solution to "keeps crashing on PC" Steam error for The Last of Us Part 1, but there are a few fixes to try

As such, there are no official fixes or permanent solutions available for the crashing issue in The Last of Us Part 1 for PC. Players should always wait for the shaders to finish installing, which might take quite a long time. Apart from that, there are a few possible fixes that players can try to address the matter.

1) Update your GPU driver

Players should always keep a close eye on new GPU driver updates for their systems. Crashing issues, such as the ones that The Last of Us Part 1 is currently suffering from, can sometimes be decreased or even resolved by merely updating to the latest GPU driver patch.

The available AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel desktop apps for the same will notify users regarding the latest driver patch updates and players can choose to download and install them from there.

2) Verify the integrity of game files

Verifying the integrity of game files on Steam can potentially resolve issues such as unexplained crashes. This method helps players find and fix any broken or missing files, which may be the reason behind these technical issues.

The process of verifying the integrity of the game files is as follows:

Once you have launched steam, you must go to your library and right-click on The Last of Us Part 1.

Click on the Properties option and then access the Local Files option from the new window that has opened up.

You will then notice the Verify integrity of game files option. Click on this to initiate the process

Players will have to wait for Steam to fully verify, validate, and fix (if required) the game's files.

3) Uninstall and reinstall the game

Given the severity of the matter, The Last of Us Part 1 PC users must finally try the drastic measure of uninstalling the title and then reinstalling it from scratch. Like the earlier option of verifying the integrity of the game files, this will likely fix any missing or broken files.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



A special message from Naughty Dog's Vice President, Christian Gyrling: #TheLastofUs Part I is now available on PC! To new players and seasoned survivors alike, thank you for your support and enthusiasm.A special message from Naughty Dog's Vice President, Christian Gyrling: naughtydog.com/blog/celebrati… #TheLastofUs Part I is now available on PC! To new players and seasoned survivors alike, thank you for your support and enthusiasm.A special message from Naughty Dog's Vice President, Christian Gyrling: naughtydog.com/blog/celebrati…

This will further ensure that any issues that may have risen during the previous installation process will be resolved with a fresh install.

4) Wait for a new patch and update as soon as it arrives

Naughty Dog has already shared a tweet on their official channel stating that they're aware of the concerns and feedback from the community regarding the crashing and performance issues. They assured players that they are "actively investigating multiple issues" and are "prioritizing updates."

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported.



We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches. The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported. We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog Our team continues to monitor our support pages, submit a ticket for any issues you encounter here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/reque… Our team continues to monitor our support pages, submit a ticket for any issues you encounter here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/reque…

Reportedly, these issues will be addressed in the next few patches. Players can submit any issues that they encounter in the newly released PC port here. Once the update arrives, they can quickly download and install the same to most likely see an improvement in their in-game experience.

