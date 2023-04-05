The Last of Us Part I PC v1.0.1.7 patch notes: Addresses Xbox controller stick inputs, memory crashes, graphics settings issue, and more

The official release of the PC port of The Last of Us Part I has left the developers at Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy in hot waters. To say that the recent release has been in terrible shape is an understatement. Technical issues make it nigh impossible for most gamers to even enjoy the title seamlessly. Fortunately, Naughty Dog has been quite prompt in pushing out hotfix patches, with the latest one arriving an hour ago.

Ever since its launch last week on March 28, The Last of Us Part I PC port has been severely criticized by players for suffering from game-breaking issues that severely plague the player's immersion and experience in the title. These included massive shader loading times, repeated crashes, visual glitches, and other technical issues.

The latest patch v1.0.1.7 begins with a note from NVIDIA, mentioning that the game may randomly crash for those who are playing on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. It continues to state that players should promptly update to the latest GeForce hotfix driver edition.

Apart from that, the developers at Naughty Dog are adding further UI/UX fixes, tweaks to character behavior that was unintended, with more diagnostic support addtions, amongst other things.

WIthout further ado, here are the complete official patch notes for v1.0.1.7 of The Last of Us Part I PC.

The Last of US Part I PC v1.0.1.7 offical patch notes

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Read the full patch notes here: A new hotfix is now live for The Last of Us Part I for PC, including UI/UX improvements and more.Read the full patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… A new hotfix is now live for The Last of Us Part I for PC, including UI/UX improvements and more.Read the full patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic…

The official patch notes for The Last of Us Part I v1.0.1.7 are as follows:

NVIDIA - Directly from NVIDIA: “[The Last of Us Part 1] Game may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs [4031676].” Hotfix addresses the same.

- Directly from NVIDIA: “[The Last of Us Part 1] Game may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs [4031676].” Hotfix addresses the same. Fixed an issue which could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time

Fixed an issue where the 'Reset to Default' function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections

Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched

Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers

Added a new feature where users will be prompted to enable additional GPU diagnostic tooling following a GPU-related crash (optional and only enabled for the current gameplay session)

The currently available list of 'Known Issues' on Naughty Dog's official website is as follows:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems

Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog A reminder that we will have a new hotfix live for The Last of Us Part I on PC tomorrow, and a patch on Friday.



We will share patch notes when the hotfix is live, and let you know some of what to expect in Friday's patch ahead of its launch. A reminder that we will have a new hotfix live for The Last of Us Part I on PC tomorrow, and a patch on Friday.We will share patch notes when the hotfix is live, and let you know some of what to expect in Friday's patch ahead of its launch.

Naughty Dog further assured players that they're continuously investigating and working towards fixing the reported issues. The next patch is scheduled to be released later this week on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes