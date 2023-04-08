The Last of Us Part I PC v1.0.2.0 patch notes: Fixes issues for AMD, Steam Deck, gameplay and more

The promised Friday patch of The Last of Us Part I PC port has finally arrived and the developers at Naughty Dog have pushed fixes for a plethora of issues. These include problems with AMD, the Epic Games Store version, Steam Deck, and more. Fans will be eager to see whether the latest patch v1.0.2.0 solves the plethora of technical issues that plagued the hotly anticipated PC port at launch.

The PC port launch of The Last of Us Part 1 was disastrous. Incessant glitches, crashes, and prolonged shader building time. Naughty Dog has been consistently pushing out hotfixes to better the player experience.

Read the patch notes here: A new patch for The Last of Us Part I on PC is now live. Patch 1.0.2 addresses some crashes, improves performance in some areas, and fixes several gameplay and UI issues including some animation, texture, and lighting bugs.Read the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… A new patch for The Last of Us Part I on PC is now live. Patch 1.0.2 addresses some crashes, improves performance in some areas, and fixes several gameplay and UI issues including some animation, texture, and lighting bugs.Read the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic…

Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for The Last of Us Part I PC port for v1.0.2.0.

The Last of Us Part I PC v1.0.2.0 official patch notes

The patch notes in question are as follows:

Fixed a crash that may occur while quickly swapping between character skin thumbnails

Fixed a crash that may occur on version 1.0.1.6 during shader loads when booting the game for the first time

Fixed one known crash that would happen randomly during gameplay

Updated texture streaming to reduce CPU usage

Fixed an issue where DualSense and Xbox One controllers’ analog sticks failed to respond

Fixed an issue where extraneous SFX played in both main and in-game “Options” menus

Fixed an issue where the Depth of Field setting’s (Options > Graphics > Post-Effects Settings > Depth of Field) sharpness may change based on the Render Scale’s settings (Options > Display > Resolution Scaling > Render Scale)

Updated Graphics settings (Options > Graphics) user interface to accurately display VRAM usage

Fixed an issue where Environments Texture Quality setting (Options > Graphics > Texture Settings > Environments Texture Quality) did not display the correct VRAM usage

Fixed an issue where the pop-up to enable diagnostics after a crash did not appear

Fixed an issue where certain artifacts and weapon skins textures may not properly render

Fixed an issue with the tutorial’s user interface not displaying correctly

Fixed an issue where mouse wheel scrolling in menus with dropdown options may accelerate faster than intended

Increased active loading to reduce load times on gameplay progression

Fixed an issue where camera orientation may warp to cursor position after exiting the Pause menu

[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where camera will not rotate in while in the Lighting tab

[The Quarantine Zone] Fixed an issue where the player and buddy characters may suddenly appear wet during gameplay

[The Quarantine Zone, Left Behind] Fixed an issue where lighting and texture may flicker during gameplay

[The Outskirts] Fixed a gap in geometry visible during gameplay

[The Suburbs] Fixed an issue where animations may fail to load during gameplay

[The Suburbs] Restored the window-breaking and car-shaking FX in the sniper in-game cinematic

[Tommy’s Dam] Fixed an issue where horse animations would fail to load during an in-game cinematic

[Bus Depot] Fixed an issue where water FX may appear choppy during gameplay

[The Firefly Lab] Fixed a LOD issue where enemy NPCs’ helmets may vanish or appear corrupted

Left Behind Standalone

Fixed an issue where watergun shots would appear to hit Riley but not register while using Slow Motion with V-Sync off

Fixed a crash that may occur while following Riley in the mall in The Last of Us Part I

Improved level of detail in the Halloween store

Fixed a crash that may occur when triggering the optional conversation at the Affordable Getaways poster

Fixed an issue where textures of narrative elements appeared low-quality in a cutscene

Updated ESDF control scheme in the arcade minigame to use ‘G’ as the alt key to better match gameplay punching input

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Magnifier may fail to work in The Last of Us Part I

Fixed an issue where Navigation Assistance’s directional icon may clip through the player character model

Localization

[ENGLISH, HUNGARIAN] Adjusted language used when referring to the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and touch pad in The Last of Us Part I

[THAI, LATAM SPANISH, KOREAN] Corrected translations in menus

[SWEDISH] Added missing text-to-speech in menus

[SWEDISH] Corrected language on crash window in The Last of Us Part I

AMD

Fixed an issue where incorrect defaults for graphics settings were applied to AMD RX 5700 and RX 6600 Series GPUs

Steam Deck

Fixed an issue where PSO Caching may freeze at 50% completion in The Last of Us Part I

Fixed an issue where plugging in a DualSense controller while viewing cutscenes from the Cinematics menu may force a player into gameplay

Adjusted the user interface to show Steam Deck controls in the Screen Magnifier menu

Adjusted positioning of the Weapon and Health HUD elements in The Last of Us Part I

Epic Games Store Version

Fixed an issue where the “Who’s a Good Boy?” achievement did not unlock despite the player meeting the requirements

Fixed an issue where the sky may render black in The Last of Us Part I

For more info, please check out our known issues page: We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are continuing to watch and investigate player reports, and will keep you updated on future improvements and patches, including a mouse jitters fix.For more info, please check out our known issues page: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are continuing to watch and investigate player reports, and will keep you updated on future improvements and patches, including a mouse jitters fix.For more info, please check out our known issues page: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic…

The Last of Us Part I PC port players can keep tabs on all the known issues that the developers are tracking on the official website of Naughty Dog.

