How to acquire and use Energy Cells in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Energy Cell is important in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom when players embark on their journey. It functions as a battery for powering Zonai Devices, and the amount of energy it can hold depends on its capacity. As you play the game, you will need to update your Energy Cells to prevent the need for frequent recharging throughout long journeys.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the Energy Cells are in charge of powering antiquated equipment like fans and flame emitters, which can then push vehicles across enormous waterways and across the air, as well as turn on weapons that can set your enemies ablaze.

Employing these methods to drive your vehicles or engage in combat with foes will progressively drain your Energy Cells. However, if your Energy Cells are upgraded, they will live longer, allowing you to travel or fight for longer periods of time.

Here's how you can acquire and use Energy Cells in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

At the beginning of your journey across the Great Sky Island starting region, you will find the Energy Cell key item. After you complete the In-isa Shrine, the Steward Construct will meet you outside and hand you an Energy Cell and a waistband sling along with a description of what they do. The Energy Cell's bar will gradually decrease each time a Zonai Device is turned on in order to supply power, but it will eventually restore.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must visit a Crystal Refinery to recharge your Energy Cell battery. One can be found nearby Nachoyah Shrine on the southern part of Great Sky Island.

However, the Crystal Refinery next to Lookout Landing, which acts as your main base for most of the game, is a more practical option. You may find it by going to Lookout Landing's northern gate and looking for a group of rocks there. Climb to the top with your ascend ability.

To ensure that your Zonai Devices remain powered up, you'll require 100x Crystallized Charges for each Energy Cell bar. Instruct the Construct to perform the required upgrade, and depending on the number of charges you possess, you'll receive an extra bar.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, upgrading the battery will dramatically improve your Ultrahand creations and increase their endurance. You can create cars, airships, and other useful vehicles using the Ultrahand ability. However, you can only use these tools if you have enough battery life to power them.

