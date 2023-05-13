What are Zonai Device Dispensors in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

As an open-world game, there is much to see and do in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The sense of discovery is at every corner, nudging fans to explore every nook and cranny of the world of Hyrule. As such, players are bound to come across various locations and items of interest on their journeys. One such point of interest is what looks to be a large gacha dispenser. These are dotted around the Sky Islands and contain some orbs.

What exactly is this mechanic? And what is it used for in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

These giant "gacha" machines are called Zonai Device Dispensers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As the name suggests, these machines are device dispensers. But what sort of devices? Zonai contraptions, to be specific. Each orb contains one Zonai device, ranging from portable cooking pots and fans to large Wing gliders and Flame Emitters. When obtained, these items are added to the player's inventory and can be pulled out at any time. However, it should be noted that once outside of their orbs, they cannot be placed back into the inventory,

Furthermore, some have limited uses, like the Flame Emitters and portable cooking pots. But how do players get their hands on them in the first place? It is pretty simple: the machine spits out these orbs in exchange for Zonai materials. To be more specific, Zonai Charges and Construct materials, such as horns. Players only need to hold these items and drop them in the chute at the front of these Zonai Device Dispensers.

Note that other materials, like the Zonanite crystals, will not work. In this scenario, the machine will spit out the input items. It should also be noted that what Zonai devices the machine dishes out are random. Players cannot choose what they will get as it is randomized. Furthermore, different Zonai Device Dispensers seem to have a diverse pool of items in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The one past the Gutanbac Shrine in the snowy area of the Great Sky Islands hands out Wings.

These are a type of gliders that can be used to fly around the skies. As for how players obtain Zonai Charges and parts, this is a trivial matter too. These items are primarily obtained by defeating Constructs. These are new robot enemies created by the Zonai tribe which guard the Sky Islands. They are all over these floating isles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Unearthing a dispenser will mark its location on the map, which can be accessed using the Purah Pad. As such, players might often find themselves backtracking to each different dispenser to acquire various Zonai devices. This is all players need to know about using the Zonai Device Dispensers in the game.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023. Itwass developed and published by Nintendo and is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

