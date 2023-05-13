Popular Twitch streamer HasanAbi is one of the millions of gamers who eagerly got their hands on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Friday. The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, many touting the game's absurd level of freedom in playing around with its various mechanics.

One mechanic that lets players really express their creativity is the new rune ability Ultrahand, which allows Link to pick up various objects and attach them together. This new ability has numerous applications, including combining objects with fans to create custom vehicles to traverse Hyrule.

On stream, Hasan showed off one such vehicle he created early on in his playthrough. He made a simple cart out of some wooden planks, beams, and wheels, which a fan would have propelled. However, when he tried to hit the fan to activate it, he accidentally took out the entire wooden beam, detaching the fan.

"I don't even need a horse, I got this. I got my trustee steed..."

HasanAbi shows off vehicle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Although Hasan is not known for his gaming content in particular, he has streamed a handful of notable games on release. Perhaps it is no surprise that he would make time to play The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which will quite possibly be remembered as the biggest game release of 2023.

HasanAbi is currently on a trip to London, where he purchased a new Nintendo Switch along with the game to play it early. He explained on his stream that he took all the necessary precautions to play the game early without game publisher Nintendo coming after him.

"Nintendo, please don't copy strike me, please don't come after me, please don't drone strike me."

Much like Breath of the Wild, players start in a tutorial area where the core rune abilities that they will be using for the rest of the game are introduced. Ultrahand is perhaps the most noteworthy of these abilities, allowing players to move large objects and attach them together. The Ultrahand ability plays a key role in both puzzle-solving and exploration, as it can be used to create various vehicles.

Shortly after leaving the tutorial area and getting out into the vast world of Hyrule, HasanAbi tried to apply what he had learned about Ultrahand to create a cart to help him travel. After creating the cart, he attached a fan Zonai Device to a beam on the back of the cart. However, when he tried to activate the cart, the stone hammer he swung to hit the fan ended up breaking the support beam it was attached to.

It is a testament to the game's incredible design, where failing can be just as fun as succeeding. As HasanAbi learned from his attempt at making a cart, sometimes the failed attempts can be the most memorable.

