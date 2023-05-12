How to complete the In-isa shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a dedicated starter section full of interactive puzzles for players to engage in. This section also serves as the game’s tutorial, allowing for a great degree of player freedom while they get accustomed to the new abilities. The In-isa shrine is one such section and is the place where players unlock the Fuse ability. They are expected to learn the basics of fuse and use it to clear the trial.

Note: Spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The In-isa shrine requires extensive use of the Fuse ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The In-isa shrine in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

For easy reference, players can refer to the screenshot above for the shrine's location. Entering the shrine will trigger a short cutscene, and Rauru will bestow the Fuse ability to Link. With the ability in hand, head forward to solve the puzzles that await:

1) A pair of large boulders can be seen in the platform above. Get close to them and use Ultrahand to attach the boulders to each other.

Use the boulders to smash through the wall (Image via Nintendo)

2) Manipulate the boulders to smash the stone wall in front of you, clearing a path. Alternatively, fuse your weapon with the boulder to strengthen it and demolish the wall ahead.

3) Enter a room of sorts with various shrubs. These shrubs contain Fire Fruits. Collect them for later use.

4) Equip your bow and take aim. Make your way to the torches in the room and light the arrow on fire.

5) Aim your arrow at the treasure chest on the wall surrounded by thorny vegetation.

Fire your fire arrow at the chest (Image via Nintendo)

6) Fire the arrow and watch the wall catch on fire. The chest will fall off its platform and onto the ground. Unlock the chest to obtain a Small Key.

7) Head back into the prior room to continue onward.

8) Another set of stone pillars can be found in this very room. Break the second pillar to unlock a chest. The chest can be looted to gain five Arrows.

9) Use the key to unlock the door. Link will be ambushed by a soldier construct.

This particular soldier construct in Tears of the Kingdom is capable of using Fuse as well (Image via Nintendo)

10) This construct can also use the Fuse ability to strengthen its offensive capabilities. Make sure to avoid taking too much damage and defeat it as soon as possible. A Wooden Stick can be found in the upper platforms if players run out of melee weapons.

The path to the In-isa shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is finally unlocked (Image via Nintendo)

11) Head forward to find a final stone wall blocking your path. Destroy it using your enhanced weapon to enter the chamber and collect your prize.

Finally, interact with the deity-like figure to complete the challenge. Link obtains a Light of Blessing and is transported back into the world outside with his health completely restored.

