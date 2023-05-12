How to get Wood in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Wood is one of the many items players will come across while exploring the lands of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This item doesn't have that many uses in the game. But it definitely comes in handy when players want to create a campfire and there aren't any around. Furthermore, campfires have various uses in the game.

Despite being an action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has some subtle RPG elements involved. Collecting materials to craft items is one of these elements. Having said that, here's how players can get their hands on wood in the game.

Where to find wood in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The answer to this question is very obvious. To get wood, you will have to chop down trees. Before you do that, you need to find a stone axe for yourself. The first time you'll come across a stone axe in Tears of the Kingdom is after you've completed the first shrine and unlocked the Ultrahand ability.

When you complete this shrine, Raaru will tell you that you'll have to unlock two more shrines to unlock the door to the Temple of Time. Use the Purah Pad to mark both shrines and then make your way to the one on the right.

When you land on the first island, you should notice a Maker Construct chopping a tree in one corner. You will also come across Raaru once again. It is here that you will find your first stone axe.

Pick this axe up and then head over to any tree. Use the attack button to swing your axe at it. With a few strikes, you can take the entire tree down. However, you'll still have to strike the log several times to yield a stack of wood. If you're lucky, you'll also receive a Korok Frond.

What is wood used for in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Wood is used to build a campfire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To build a campfire, however, you'll have to have a flammable item to combine it with. There are a few benefits of having a campfire.

You will be able to cook food and roast consumables. You will also be able to sit down and pass the time at these fires. Given that the game has just gone live, it's hard to say if there are missions that need to be accessed at a particular time of the day. Nevertheless, the day-night cycle is a rather interesting visual effect in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

