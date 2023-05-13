How to access buried treasure chests in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Much like Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom lays a great deal of emphasis on player freedom, allowing one to tackle missions in whichever way they chose. The addition of the Fuze ability and the Ultrahand gives players more options in how they wish to explore the land of Hyrule, and there is indeed a lot to explore in the new open world.

With the average playtime being somewhere around 80 hours for most players, Tears of the Kingdom is an incredibly vast game that has a lot to offer. While it’s not exactly difficult to complete, it can be fairly challenging for those who are new to the franchise.

The title does not hold the player’s hands. This is why many in the community are confused about certain aspects of the open world and exploration as well as how they can go about accessing chests that are buried deep in the ground.

It’s not something that everyone was able to figure out in the game. This is why today’s guide will go over how you can access the buried chests in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Get Link the Ultrahand to access buried treasure chests in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To access buried treasure chests in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will first need to get Link the Ultrahand. For that, you must complete the opening tutorial.

The narrative will kick off with Link waking up on the Great Sky Island and looking to make his way to the Temple of Time. He will be learning the core mechanics of the game along the way.

You will soon get The Closed Door mission, which is when Rauru will ask you to make your way to the closest Shrine located on one of the floating items called the Ukouh Shrine. Here, you will obtain the Ultrahand for the Link. The game will then tell you to retrieve the Shrine’s Light of Blessing by teaching you to make bridges and hooks with the new ability.

To use the Ultrahand and access buried treasure chests, you will need to:

Hold the L-button and then use the right stick to select the Ultrahand ability in the wheel. The ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom works a lot like Magnesis in Breath of the Wild. However, it’s significantly more versatile.

Once you have it equipped, you can release the L-button. You will then need to point the reticle at the treasure chest. You will get a prompt to grab objects by pressing the A button.

Select the chest with the A button and then tilt the R-stick back until the item pops out of the ground. Once it’s out, you will be able to access it and loot its content.

Buried treasure chests carry a variety of loot within in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The loot can range from small trinkets to incredibly valuable crafting resources and weapons. Hence, players are advised to open as many of them as possible while exploring Hyrule.

