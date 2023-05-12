The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom: All recipes, how to cook, and more

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features many improvements and returning features from its predecessor, Breath of the Wild. One of the returning elements from the previous title is the ability to cook food. Cooking food increases its nutritional value and, consequently, the amount of HP restored to Link. With so many collectible food items, it can be hard to keep track of which recipe to follow when cooking.

As such, this guide will attempt to list all possible food recipes and how to cook them.

Note: This guide for Tears of the Kingdom is a work in progress and will be updated as soon as additional information is available.

How to cook food in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Cooking food is a simple affair in Tears of the Kingdom. Players can choose to roast their food by holding or dropping it close to a fire. This method will be commonly used until players gain access to a cooking pot a bit further on in the first level of the campaign.

The cooking pot allows players to group together a list of ingredients, accessible by opening up the inventory menu and selecting a maximum of five items under the “Select for Recipe” option. The cooking process is automated and finishes after a short animation. It is available directly in your inventory for immediate consumption.

All recipes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Recipes are essential in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Cooking food serves two major purposes. The first is an increase in the amount of HP restored, as cooked food offers more nutritional value than uncooked food. The second and equally important advantage of cooking food is unlocking various recipes.

A huge number of recipes exist in Tears of The Kingdom, with each being distinguishable from others by virtue of its cooking ingredients. Recipes also confer substantial physiological benefits to Link, such as enhanced endurance over cold climates.

The recipes unlockable thus far in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom include:

Toasty Rushroom : Restores three-fourths of a heart and can be cooked after roasting Rushrooms in a fire.

: Restores three-fourths of a heart and can be cooked after roasting Rushrooms in a fire. Spicy Sauted Peppers : Restores 5 hearts for Link, granting 12 and a half minutes of cold resistance. Cook five Spicy Peppers to create this recipe.

: Restores 5 hearts for Link, granting 12 and a half minutes of cold resistance. Cook five Spicy Peppers to create this recipe. Spicy Pepper Steak : Restores 7 hearts for Link when consumed and grants 8 and a half minutes of cold resistance. 3 Spicy Peppers and 2 Steaks are required for this recipe. The cold resistance can be further enhanced using 4 Peppers and one Steak.

: Restores 7 hearts for Link when consumed and grants 8 and a half minutes of cold resistance. 3 Spicy Peppers and 2 Steaks are required for this recipe. The cold resistance can be further enhanced using 4 Peppers and one Steak. Scorching Fruit and Mushroom Mix : Restores 2 and a half hearts and grants 4 minutes of heat resistance. Also adds a minor attack boost to Link. The recipe requires at least one Skyshroom and several Fire Fruits to create.

: Restores 2 and a half hearts and grants 4 minutes of heat resistance. Also adds a minor attack boost to Link. The recipe requires at least one Skyshroom and several Fire Fruits to create. Toasty Skyshroom : Restores one-half of a heart. Roast a Skyshroom by a fire to create this recipe.

: Restores one-half of a heart. Roast a Skyshroom by a fire to create this recipe. Energizing Elixir : Restores around 45% of your stamina when consumed. Requires two crickets and one Chuchu jelly to create.

: Restores around 45% of your stamina when consumed. Requires two crickets and one Chuchu jelly to create. Steamed Meat : Restores 5 hearts. Requires 3 Hyrule Herb and 2 Fowl(??) to create.

: Restores 5 hearts. Requires 3 Hyrule Herb and 2 Fowl(??) to create. Dubious Food : Despite its strange appearance, it restores one heart to Link when consumed. One Acorn and a Stambulb coupled with 3 White Chuchu jellies are required to create the dish.

: Despite its strange appearance, it restores one heart to Link when consumed. One Acorn and a Stambulb coupled with 3 White Chuchu jellies are required to create the dish. Energizing Mushroom Skewer : Restores over three-fourths of your Stamina. Ingredients include 2 Stambulbs, 2 Skyskrooms, and one Stamela Shroom. Restores 4 hearts when consumed.

: Restores over three-fourths of your Stamina. Ingredients include 2 Stambulbs, 2 Skyskrooms, and one Stamela Shroom. Restores 4 hearts when consumed. Honeyed Apple : Restores 7 hearts. At least one Honeycomb with fruits is required to cook this item.

: Restores 7 hearts. At least one Honeycomb with fruits is required to cook this item. Fish and Mushroom Skewer : Restores 7 hearts when consumed. Ingredients include mushrooms and Bright-Eyed Crabs.

: Restores 7 hearts when consumed. Ingredients include mushrooms and Bright-Eyed Crabs. Tough Steamed Mushrooms : Restores one heart upon consumption. Additionally, boosts Link's defense for eight and a half minutes.

: Restores one heart upon consumption. Additionally, boosts Link's defense for eight and a half minutes. Fried Wild Greens : Restores 5 and a half hearts. Requires Hyrule Herbs and Chickaloo Tree Nuts.

: Restores 5 and a half hearts. Requires Hyrule Herbs and Chickaloo Tree Nuts. Sunny Fried Wild Greens : Restores one and a half hearts when consumed, in addition to restoring up to 9 hearts damaged by the Gloom status debuff. Ingredients include Sundelions and Chikaloo Tree Nuts.

: Restores one and a half hearts when consumed, in addition to restoring up to 9 hearts damaged by the Gloom status debuff. Ingredients include Sundelions and Chikaloo Tree Nuts. Scorching Meat and Seafood Fry : Restore 5 and a half hearts upon consumption. Ingredients include Fish, Korok Frond, Bird Meat, and Fire Fruit.

: Restore 5 and a half hearts upon consumption. Ingredients include Fish, Korok Frond, Bird Meat, and Fire Fruit. Spicy Fruit and Mushroom Mix : Restores 5 hearts and grants six and a half minutes of cold resistance. Combine Hylian Shrooms with Spicy Pepper for this dish.

: Restores 5 hearts and grants six and a half minutes of cold resistance. Combine Hylian Shrooms with Spicy Pepper for this dish. Rapid Simmered Food: Restores 2 and a half hearts. Requires 5 Splash Fruit to create and grants a 10-minute swim speed boost.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released on May 12th, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

