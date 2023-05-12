How to unlock Camera and take photos in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom narrative kicks off, you will be able to get access to the Purrah Pad a few moments after you drop into Hyrule. It is your bread-and-butter crafting tool in the game and will allow you to fuse weapons, go through walls, and have full creative freedom on how you want to go about dealing with certain encounters and puzzles.

While the Purrah Pad is all about experimentation and functionality, there is another device that Link will be able to get his hands on a bit later, which is more cosmetic in nature. The device is the Camera, similar to the one in Breath of the Wild and can be obtained by completing a certain side mission.

While the Camera is not integral to the main storyline or the mission, it will, however, come in handy during certain side activities, and if you wish to take snaps of Hyrule’s picturesque landscape. Additionally, you will need it to complete the Hyrule Compendium by taking photos of all the various enemies in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to get your hands on the Camera in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Depths Quest to get the Camera in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to first obtain the Camera in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will first be required to:

Complete the Tutorial and then make your way further into the main narrative till you reach Lookout Landing. There, you will meet a grownup version of Purah along with Josha, her assistant, and you will soon be provided with a Paraglider. Once you have obtained it, Josha will then prompt that she is going to meet another one of Purah’s assistants, Robbe.

While it’s optional to follow Josha at this point, you will be required to do it if you wish to get your hands on the Camera in the game. You can find her by following the side quest icon in the area, and upon interacting with her, you will receive the “Camera Work in The Depths” questline.

You will then need to activate this quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Quest Log menu and make your way to the gold circular quest marker. It will eventually lead you to a fissure and you will need to jump into it to make it to the Depths. It is here that you will meet Robbie’s assistant, who will ask you yo find the missing researcher as he has run off.

You will then need to follow the trail of campfires and make your way through the darkness till you reach the goggled scientist. As you make your way there, you will find a good many number of Lightroots, and interacting with them will emit a soft glow that will illuminate the surrounding area. This will also help you unlock a fast-travel point, and defog a good chunk of the Depths.

After you finally meet and interact with Robbie, you will be asked to take a photo of a nearby statue, which will unlock the Camera application. Once you have taken the photo, you will then need to make your way back to Lookout Landing and interact with Josha to complete the Depths quest.

How to use the Camera application to take photos in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will be required to press and hold the L button on your Nintendo Switch be able to access the Camera, and then use the wheel to select the said icon on the popup. Then, upon selecting it, you can tap L again and the device will activate.

Then using the D-Pad you will be able to zoom in and out and the Camera will also show you information about enemies and items when in the viewfinder. Then, you will be able to take a photo using A.

However, to take a selfie, you will need to press X, which will turn the camera around on Link. By using the thumbstick, you will get to choose the pose that he needs to take for his selfie in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

