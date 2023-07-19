All Diablo 4 item affixes changes in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant (Patch 1.1.0)

Blizzard Entertainment drops Patch 1.1.0 for Diablo 4 in preparation for the game's new season. It includes a long list of adjustments and fixes which should improve the title's gameplay ahead of the new season, Season of the Malignant. This new content has been highly anticipated since the game's release in June and will finally go live on July 20. However, the patch can be accessed and downloaded on July 18 after the server maintenance.

Patch 1.1.0 introduced six new items and seven legendary aspects alongside the many bug fixes in the game. It also incorporated changes in its gameplay and balance updates. Blizzard also tweaked some item affixes in this patch, detailed below.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Patch 1.1.0: All item affixes changes updates

Item affixes are special properties in Magic, Rare, Legendary, or Unique items and gears. These effects can be offensive, defensive, or utility and can significantly impact your character's strength. Item affixes are a way to build advantages during combat.

Patch 1.1.0 features a long list of item affixes updates. The Developer's Note reads:

"Many Affixes are too efficient and are outshining alternatives. We’re looking to refine the outliers, improve the number of meaningful choices on competitive slots, and increase the overall flexibility of items. We know these changes will reduce the total amount of possible power a character can possess, so we'll be monitoring how these changes affect players’ ability to conquer expected milestones throughout the Season."

Affixes Accessibility

In Patch 1.1.0, Affixes are now more accessible and easier to include in builds by incorporating some changes listed below:

Reduced Control Impaired Duration is now applicable on Pants.

Barrier Generation is now possible for all classes.

When you have a barrier up, the lucky hit chance now applies to all classes. 12% is applied to Helm, and 20% is applied to amulet or offhand.

Mastery Skill Damage can now be accessed on Sorcerer weapons. This scales similarly to Core Skill Damage.

Resistance to All Elements is now accessible to Shields.

Core Stat Bonus and Cooldown Reduction in Diablo 4

According to the developers, the Core Stat boost for Weapons has been performing better than expected, so they cut back on these bonuses. From the previous 50% bonus on weapons, Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Willpower are now only 25% boosted.

Cooldown Reduction affixes were also tweaked in the patch. Cooldown Reduction, Imbuement Skill Cooldown Reduction, and Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction all saw a 30% decrease.

Offensive and Defensive Item Affixes

The developers are also moving the emphasis from offensive to defensive affixes to discourage players to slay enemies many levels above their own. Here is a list of these changes:

Increased by 20%:

Attack Speed for 4 Seconds after Dodging an Attack

Damage for 4 Seconds after Dodging an Attack

Increased by 25%:

Physical, Fire, Cold, Lightning, Poison, Shadow, Non-Physical Damage

Two-handed Bludgeoning Weapon, Two-handed Slashing Weapon, Dual-Wielded Weapons, Ranged Weapons, Skills that Swap to new weapons damage

Human form/Shapeshifted Damage

Blood, Bone Cutthroat, Darkness, Earth, Frost, Imbued, Marksman, Pyromancy, Shock, Storm, Summoning, Werebear, Werewolf Skills damage

Increased by 33%:

Brawling, Companion, Conjuration, Imbuement, Trap Skill Damage

Weapon Mastery Skill Damage

Increased by 40% :

: Physical, Fire, and Shadow Damage over time

Reduced by 20%

Damage Reduction from Close Enemies

Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies

Reduced by 25%

Total Armor (Werebear form)

Total Armor (Werewolf form)

Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Bleeding/Burning/Poisoned/Affected by Shadow Over Time

Damage Reduction while Fortified

Other Item Affixes in Diablo 4

Critical Strike Damage and Lightning Critical Strike Damage were reduced by 17%. Critical Strike Damage on swords and Vulnerable Damage on crossbows were also reduced to 50% and 65%, respectively.

Meanwhile, damage to crowd-controlled and frozen enemies decreased by 30% and 20%, respectively.

These are all the Item Affixes changes in the new Patch 1.1.0 of Diablo 4. Head into the game on July 20 for the new Season of the Malignant.