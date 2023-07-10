Diablo 4 developers hint at the arrival of leaderboards in Season 3

It is fair to say that Diablo 4 has been a successful MMORPG so far. Since its release, players have enjoyed the world of Sanctuary and what it has to offer, from the story campaign to the end-game content. However, it is not a perfect game, and Blizzard is working behind the scenes to address issues or add content and features that most players want to see.

A noticeable feature not incorporated into Diablo 4 at release was a leaderboard. This feature is present in many MMORPGs and was also available in Diablo 2 and 3, so players were quick to notice that it was missing from this installment.

The leaderboard feature was recently addressed by Adam Fletcher, the community lead for the Diablo franchise, on Twitter. He confirmed that leaderboards are being worked on and will be added in a later season.

When can we expect leaderboards in Diablo 4?

Leaderboards we have mentioned will be in a later season. Maybe by S3. Team wants to get them right and put more time on them.

While Adam Fletcher did not officially confirm when this feature will be added, he mentioned that the earliest we can see it added to the game will be in Season 3. He also mentioned that the people working on the feature want to implement it well.

He did not provide any actual information on what exactly is being worked on with the leaderboards, and the timeframe he gave for its inclusion into Diablo 4 was tentative.

The way games determine who deserves a spot on a leaderboard is different for every MMORPG. Even the last two Diablo installments had different ways for players to get on the leaderboards, so it's likely that Blizzard is still trying to create a unique yet intuitive way for players to get a coveted spot on a leaderboard.

In the future, we might see the names of players who dominate on Diablo 4's Fields of Hatred on the leaderboards. Or perhaps the way for you to get your name on there is by excelling in the world events available for you to participate in across the world of Sanctuary. Without any official information to work with, this topic is being debated online by players who are speculating on how it will be implemented in Diablo 4.

Regardless of the method for getting on one, leaderboards are important for players who enjoy the competitive aspect of games like MMORPGs because it encourages them to work hard on their characters. Having your name on a leaderboard can validate all the time and effort you put into optimizing your character and grinding through the game's challenges. Leaderboards provide bragging rights and allow you to flex that you and your character are among the best in the game.

While we are yet to see leaderboards in Diablo 4, we are hopeful that it will be a feature that is worth the wait.

