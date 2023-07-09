5 things you need to do to prepare for Diablo 4 Season 1

Diablo 4’s Season 1 - Season of the Malignant - is almost here. That means it’s time to try out a new character and play the game with interesting new rules and adjustments. However, there are some things you can do to ensure your run of the new content is as easy as possible. Some of this is required. Other parts will ensure you are as strong as possible as you journey into the new storyline of Blizzard’s hit action RPG.

Season 1 will feature a new gem/enhancement type for your gear, new uniques, a storyline, and much more. But if you want to get the most out of it, here are some tips to make your Diablo 4 experience more enjoyable.

Tips to get ready for Diablo 4 Season 1

1) Complete the Campaign

This tip is required if you want to participate in Diablo 4 Season 1. You must complete the campaign at least once to make a Seasonal character in the game. It’s more than simply needing to beat the game, though. This content takes place post-main story after Lilith has been bested.

Make the campaign your priority. This will also give you your horse, which will be permanently unlocked across the rest of the Diablo 4 game modes, including Season 1.

2) Complete the map

Your map progress is one of the many things that will carry over into Diablo 4’s Season 1 content. If you want to play with the campaign turned off, this will also be important. It will give you access to a wider amount of the world, thanks to all the teleportation points.

Since Season 1 doesn’t start until July 20, 2023, players have plenty of time to sort the map out and start working on other important things.

3) Unlock all Altars of Lilith

Another one that should go without saying, Altars of Lilith are vital to your overall growth in Diablo 4. They give you free stats that go onto all your characters upon creation. These stats will also carry over into the Season 1 characters you create.

There are 160 Altars in Diablo 4, and you can easily obtain them all on one character. It takes some work and riding around the map, but it’s a simple task. There’s never a time when you can get free stats for zero work.

4) Take the time to max out your Renown

Renown carrying over is a big deal for the Season 1 content in Diablo 4. This means you’ll have free skill points to start a character off. This goes for your potion charges as well. You’ll undoubtedly want to have as many of those as possible at level 1.

The final two points of each Renown track (Max Obols/Paragon Points) aren’t quite as pertinent, but if you can get them, you might as well. The big winners are the free skill points and potion charges.

5) Pick a class and focus on that one

Sadly, you must play a fresh character in the seasonal update. This isn’t new to Diablo 3 veterans, but you still must do it. If you want to work on your Battle Pass, you will have to play a seasonal character, so pick the one you think will be most powerful or most enjoyable to grind on.

You could just play the class you play the most on Hardcore/Eternal if that’s what you prefer. Players aren’t required to pick a different class each time - go with whatever’s most enjoyable for you.

Diablo 4’s first season, Season of the Malignant, kicks off on July 20, 2023, with the update for the content going live on July 18, 2023.

