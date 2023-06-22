How to get every Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith with one character

Diablo 4 is a difficult game, and even tiny power boosts may help a lot in overcoming various obstacles. Altars of Lilith are collectible objects scattered across the world of Sanctuary that may be gathered and will slightly boost the stats of all characters once acquired. These are one of the most dependable options for quickly scaling up in the game.

Diablo 4 has 160 Altars of Lilith scattered around the world, and locating all of them is quite difficult. Players must engage in the title several times in order to find these items. However, a Reddit user named u/gogodr discovered a path that traverses all 160 Altars of Lilith in a single journey.

How to collect every Altar of Lilith with one character in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 offers a massive world that is divided into five major regions - Fractured Peaks, Kehjistan, Scosglen, Hawezar, and Dry Steppes. Every area holds secrets and hidden items, and one such is the Altar of Lilith — it will boost the stats of every character present in your profile.

One Altar will add one of the following stat buffs to your character:

+2 Strength

+2 Intelligence

+2 Willpower

+2 Dexterity

+8 Maximum Life

You will have to spend several hours to get your hands on every Altar if you play organically. However, according to the path offered by Reddit user u/gogodr, you can quickly discover all 160 Altars of Lilith in one go with one character without having to explore every corner of the world.

Some major point breakdowns are provided below to help you better comprehend the route:

Start your journey from Nostrava, an area located in the westernmost part of Fractured Peaks. It is depicted as a green circle on the above-mentioned map.

Following that, you have to stick to the blue path and gather the Altras that appear along the route.

When you see a pink line, deviate from the main path and take the pink pathway. Grab the Altars and return to the main blue road to continue.

Repeat the process till you cover the whole map.

The journey will end in Kotama Grassland, an area located in the Dry Steppes region.

The path will take you through all 160 Lilith Altars, and you will have collected them all at the conclusion of the adventure.

Players must be committed since getting all of the Altars of Lilith will take hours to complete, but the permanent stat boost will be very useful later in the game.

Altars of Lilith in each region of Diablo 4

Each of the five regions will have a distinct amount of Altars.

Kehjistan region - 31

Scosglen region - 34

Dry Steppes - 33

Fractured Peaks - 28

Hawezar - 34

The route above will pass through every corner and every region that holds an Altar of Lilith structure so that you can easily collect them all.

Poll : 0 votes