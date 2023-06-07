All Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations in Scosglen

Diablo 4 can be a challenging experience, especially if you are new to the series, since it pits you against a wide variety of enemies with varying difficulties. This makes it important to leverage all the gameplay mechanics to your advantage and gain an edge in tough battles. One way to do so is to interact with the Altars of Lilith, which are scattered across the world of Sanctuary.

These are not mere collectibles; finding each of them grants you a permanent stat boost, which can be a lifesaver in the long run, especially in the end-game content. There are many altars throughout the game, and it is convenient to tackle them region-wise.

Where to find the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4’s Scosglen?

You can find 34 Altars of Lilith in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4. While it may be tempting to avoid proactively finding them owing to their large numbers, it is worth interacting with them since they lend a much-needed stat boost.

Following are the locations of every Altar of Lilith in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4:

Greenglen Meadows: Head to the south of Cerrigar to arrive at a set of trees. This is the spot containing the altar that grants +2 Strength.

Fiabre: You must proceed to the west of Twisted Hollow to come upon a small hill. The altar lies on the top of it beside a tree, and it grants +2 Willpower.

Diablo 4 can be challenging if you are new to the series. Feel free to peruse this guide highlighting the ten best tips and tricks for beginners, which will help you gain an edge in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary.

