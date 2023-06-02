10 Diablo 4 tips and tricks for beginners

Diablo 4 is just around the corner, with its release set for June 6, 2023. For new players, the latest entry in Blizzard Entertainment's beloved RPG franchise may seem a bit intimidating. However, don't worry. As we're waiting for its arrival, let's take a look at some tips and tricks that'll get you ahead in the game in no time.

From understanding the series' history to creating the best builds, this article tackles a lot of stuff to truly prepare you for the world of Diablo. Keep in mind that this list doesn't only apply to just beginners but also to die-hard fans of the game who want to maximize their demon-hunting potential.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The importance of teaming up and other things Diablo 4 beginners should remember when playing the game

1) Know your Diablo

Players can enjoy Diablo 4 without playing any of the previous games in the franchise. However, knowing a bit of the backstory will provide some insight as to what in the blazes has been going on in the world of Diablo and how you ended up in the events of the fourth title.

Fortunately, there's a myriad of websites, forums, YouTube channels, and more dedicated to this amazing franchise. However, if all that seems like a lot of work for you, you are more than welcome to simply play Diablo 4 by itself, as the story is strong enough to stand on its own.

2) Choose the right World Tier

World Tiers are your standard difficulty option. They allow you to choose whether you want to give yourself a nice, enjoyable experience or a rage-inducing playthrough. If you're a true Diablo gamer, you'd probably want to start with World Tier 2, which is called the Veteran World Tier. Not only do monsters give 20% more experience here, but they also drop 15% more gold.

When things get a bit too difficult, you can always change World Tiers through the start menu. Alternatively, you can go to the World Tier statue in Kyovashad.

3) Choose a class that fits your play style

There are a total of five character classes for you to choose from in Diablo 4. Picking one that's perfect for you might be difficult at first, especially when you're someone who barely plays RPGs. Doing a little bit of research on the topic may go a long way, as you'll probably want to stick with using one main character. Will you go for the classic Barbarian or perhaps the menacing Necromancer?

There will be people who'll say one class is better than the next. However, in the end, it's still entirely up to you. As long as the character you build fits your play style, then you're good to go.

4) Level up in a flash

Leveling up in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

The rewards you get when you level up in Diablo 4 are simply excellent. But how does one level up quickly in the game? One simple way is by doing a lot of side missions.

Completing a lot of these side quests and side dungeons will help boost your character's experience points. It will also likely grant awesome gear, allowing you to gain more power even in the early parts of the game.

5) Check Codex of Power before dealing with dungeons

As previously mentioned, dungeons are one of the most important parts of Diablo 4. These stages carry some of the best loot and difficult enemies you'll ever face in the game.

Upon completing some of these dungeons, a Legendary Power at the Codex of Power will be unlocked. Make sure that you've taken a peek at your Codex of Power and have an idea of what kind of Legendary Power you need before delving into these dungeons. Finishing these dungeons is no easy feat as you have to complete multiple objectives and defeat powerful bosses.

6) Team up

Teaming up in Diablo 3 was one of the best experiences in the game. The fact that you were able to hunt demons with your friends in Sanctuary while sharing a single screen was nothing short of fun.

Blizzard Entertainment has brought back the same feature in Diablo 4. However, it is currently only available for consoles. Still, there are a lot of benefits when playing multiplayer in the game, whether it's couch co-op or online. Aside from the fact that you have someone to watch your back while fighting world bosses, teaming up with a friend of a different class can most likely change the outcome of any battle.

7) Get mounts as soon as possible

We cannot stress how important it is for Diablo 4 beginners to get their mounts as soon as possible. This is the easiest way for players to navigate the world around them.

Although there are certain waypoints in the game that allow the players to travel the world a little bit easier, getting to where you need to be using your mount is considered the best way to travel. The frustrating part is you'll have to finish the third act before you get your first mount. However, it is undoubtedly worth it.

8) Manage your money

Buying Gear From Vendors in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Another awesome tip to keep in mind in Diablo 4 is to save your gold. You don't have to go splurging on random gear especially in the early parts of the game as you'll probably out-level most of them as you progress anyway.

Just make sure you sell all your unnecessary and unwanted junk to the vendors to earn back some of the gold you've spent enhancing your equipped gear.

9) Build as you please

There are different classes you'll be able to play in Diablo 4, and you can create different builds with the characters available. With the game bringing back the skill tree, there's a plethora of powers and skills you can try to combine in order to build your character the way you want.

The best thing about this feature is it allows players to add a skill point to a power they want to test out. It also gives them the option to refund that skill point if the power doesn't seem balanced with the build that the player is going for.

10) Enjoy yourself

The Heroes of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Last but not least, remember to enjoy yourself when you play Diablo 4. Whether you're new to the franchise or not, you're likely going to enjoy the title.

With its stellar storytelling and mesmerizing gameplay, you'll be craving for more once you've completed the game. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the fourth installment in this incredible franchise.

Hopefully, this list helps beginners get a head start when they play Diablo 4. If you're new to the franchise, keep these tips in mind, and we're sure you'll have a blast. If you're a die-hard fan and are curious as to how Diablo 4 differs from its predecessor, check this article out.

