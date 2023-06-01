5 major differences between Diablo 4 and its prequel

Diablo 4 promises incredible gameplay, an enthralling story, and impressive world-building. The highly anticipated ARPG franchise by Blizzard Entertainment is finally set to release its fourth installment this June. However, many fans still aren't sure how the upcoming installment differs from its prequel. Even though fans have been torn over the recent Diablo games (we’re looking at you Diablo Immortal), it seems like the fourth game will finally deliver what fans have been craving.

With that said, let's check out what makes the fourth game in the franchise different from the previous one.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How Diablo 4 differs from its predecessor

1) Graphics

Upgraded graphics were more or less expected, but that’s not actually what we are referring to in this list. Aside from the obvious graphical improvements to the character models, environment, and skills/abilities (it’s been a decade, what did you expect?), Diablo 4 actually goes back to its roots. The game goes for a much darker and more brooding atmosphere, compared to Diablo 3’s bright and colorful environment.

Unlike the previous titles in the series, Diablo 4’s overworld map isn’t randomly generated. This allows other online players to pop up in your game as you play. However, dungeon maps are still semi-randomized, giving dungeon-loving players the best of both worlds when it comes to exploring.

The title has clearly adhered to the formula that players absolutely adored from the earlier games and improved upon it a hundredfold.

2) Classes

Different Classes for Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 3 and Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls allowed you to play a total of seven awesome character classes, namely Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, Witch Doctor, and Wizard. Each of them had their own unique abilities and skills, which leveled up over time. Apparently, skill trees did not fit Tristram's vibe back in 2012.

In Diablo 4, you will have five character classes, Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid. Some are new, and the rest have already been seen in the previous games. Each of them deals different damage types and has specific class mechanics. As a result, they encourage varying playstyles.

Skill trees are also back, allowing players a more in-depth experience when choosing skills and attributes. Last but not least is the ability to dodge (a single dodge for all characters). There is no need to unlock it as a skill. Now, nobody gets left behind a swarm of enemies.

3) Gems and Aspects

Attaching gems on character gear (Source: Blizzard)

Gods be praised! Socketing items is no longer randomized, which means no more of those pesky stat re-rolls just to try and get an extra gem socket in your gear like in Diablo 3. Instead, Diablo 4 will allow you to craft gem sockets into any piece of gear (with the right amount of materials, gold, and a tiny bit of help from an occultist, of course).

With this awesome new mechanic, players can now stack up gems of their choosing as long as they are willing to farm the necessary resources. Codex of Power Aspects, on the other hand, are effects or attributes that can be attached to your legendary gear as they grant game-changing passives.

There will be 114 Aspects that can be unlocked. In order to get them all, you’ll need to clear a bunch of dungeons to unlock them. However a few require you to play the main game.

4) Timed World Bosses

If you’ve played Diablo 4’s beta, you have probably encountered Ashava — a massive dragon-like demon who has scythes for hands. If seeing it emerge from the cold, icy terrain doesn’t make you want to run for your life while you’re exploring all on your own, then I applaud you.

Timed world bosses are strong and fearsome enemies, requiring a battalion of players to vanquish. This feature wasn’t available in the previous Diablo games.

Players will be given 15 minutes to defeat these bosses, and if they are successful, they’ll be showered with some of the best loot the game has to offer. Make sure to cooperate with other players and keep your reflexes sharp so you can slay these world bosses in no time.

5) More cutscenes

Another great quality-of-life improvement in Diablo 4 is the addition of more cinematic cutscenes, which allow players to feel more immersed in the game's world as opposed to just watching the events happen through limited, narrated animations.

From crisp character designs and meticulous art direction to incredible voice-acting performances, Diablo 4 cutscenes are undoubtedly superior. As we saw in the trailer and during the beta, Blizzard went out of its way to produce some of the best cutscenes in the history of the franchise.

There are a lot of things that loyal players of the franchise will love about the fourth game in the series. Despite the similarities it shares with its predecessors, Diablo 4 is pretty much its own game. The best part? Unlike Diablo Immortal, the latest game in the franchise is not pay to win.

