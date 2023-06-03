Diablo 4 is the fourth and latest entry in the Diablo series from Blizzard Entertainment. The game features plenty of collectibles and side quests to perform in its great open-world-esque RPG format. One such collectible that players can acquire within the Sanctuary is the Altars of Lilith. It is available right from the starting section - the Fractured Peaks. These Shrines can be rather easy to miss, so stick around to learn more about the general location of each.

Note: Minor spoilers for Diablo 4 will follow.

Where can players find the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4’s Fractured Peaks?

A total of 28 such Altars can be found scattered within Fractured Peaks, with each unlock providing a permanent stat boost to your character. Players may refer to the write-up below for a more detailed description of the locations:

Icehowl Talga : Found directly in the starting section of Diablo 4. Rewards players with +2 Dexterity.

: Found directly in the starting section of Diablo 4. Rewards players with +2 Dexterity. Southeast Foothills : Head to the graveyard and jump down to find this Altar. Rewards include an increased carrying capacity of Murmuring Obols by up to 5 extra points.

: Head to the graveyard and jump down to find this Altar. Rewards include an increased carrying capacity of Murmuring Obols by up to 5 extra points. Tsepllova Pond : Head to the northern section of the pond, close to the mines, to find this cleverly hidden Altar. Rewards players with +2 Willpower.

: Head to the northern section of the pond, close to the mines, to find this cleverly hidden Altar. Rewards players with +2 Willpower. Icehowl Talga #2 : Make your way back to the starter section and then to the left for this Altar. Rewards +2 Strength.

: Make your way back to the starter section and then to the left for this Altar. Rewards +2 Strength. The Brinewood : Navigate through the forest to find the fifth Altar hidden among cleverly placed trees. Rewards +5 Murmuring Obols to your carrying capacity.

: Navigate through the forest to find the fifth Altar hidden among cleverly placed trees. Rewards +5 Murmuring Obols to your carrying capacity. Noastrava : Clear the Stronghold Nostrava dungeon to unlock this Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence.

: Clear the Stronghold Nostrava dungeon to unlock this Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence. Trekker’s Nook : Head down this region to find yet another hidden Altar behind a tree. Rewards +2 Intelligence.

: Head down this region to find yet another hidden Altar behind a tree. Rewards +2 Intelligence. Shadow Trail : Head south of the Margrave to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower.

: Head south of the Margrave to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower. Western Tunnels : This particular Altar of Lilith in Diablo 4 is found relatively near the Margrave waypoint within the caves. Rewards +2 Strength.

: This particular Altar of Lilith in Diablo 4 is found relatively near the Margrave waypoint within the caves. Rewards +2 Strength. Melnik’s Hill : Head inside the house within Melnik’s Hill to find this Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower.

: Head inside the house within Melnik’s Hill to find this Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower. Zeleny Lowlands : Make your way across the worn-out path along the way to the Gail Valley and Frigid Expanse to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Dexterity.

: Make your way across the worn-out path along the way to the Gail Valley and Frigid Expanse to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Dexterity. Shivering Winds : Make your way across the frozen river to find the glowing Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower.

: Make your way across the frozen river to find the glowing Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower. Shivering Wilds : Enter the Wilds to find another Altar located near a dead end with nothing else in sight. Increases your maximum Murmuring Obols capacity by 5.

: Enter the Wilds to find another Altar located near a dead end with nothing else in sight. Increases your maximum Murmuring Obols capacity by 5. Malnok : Head to the Stronghold of Malnok and conquer it. Doing this will remove the icicle barricade blocking you from entering the door. Enter it to interact with the Altar and receive +2 Strength.

: Head to the Stronghold of Malnok and conquer it. Doing this will remove the icicle barricade blocking you from entering the door. Enter it to interact with the Altar and receive +2 Strength. Western Ways : Head north-west to find this Altar from the Menestad Waypoint. Increases your maximum Murmuring Obols capacity by 5.

: Head north-west to find this Altar from the Menestad Waypoint. Increases your maximum Murmuring Obols capacity by 5. Western Ways #2 : Head west, away from the Forbidden City dungeon, to find an Altar of Lilith atop a small hill. Rewards +2 Strength.

: Head west, away from the Forbidden City dungeon, to find an Altar of Lilith atop a small hill. Rewards +2 Strength. The Deep White : Head northeast from the Forsaken Quarry dungeon to find this Altar atop a cliff. Rewards +2 Dexterity.

: Head northeast from the Forsaken Quarry dungeon to find this Altar atop a cliff. Rewards +2 Dexterity. Olyam Tundra : Find this Altar of Lilith on a path through the mountain south of the Black Asylum. Rewards +2 Strength.

: Find this Altar of Lilith on a path through the mountain south of the Black Asylum. Rewards +2 Strength. Serac Rapture : Head southeast through the cliff edge once you leave the monastery present in Kor Valar. Rewards +2 Strength.

: Head southeast through the cliff edge once you leave the monastery present in Kor Valar. Rewards +2 Strength. Eastern Pass : Head forward to meet up with Lorath. Next, move east to find this Altar. Rewards +2 Dexterity.

: Head forward to meet up with Lorath. Next, move east to find this Altar. Rewards +2 Dexterity. Father’s Cross : Leave Kyovashad and make your way to the Event hotspot to find this Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence.

: Leave Kyovashad and make your way to the Event hotspot to find this Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence. Western Ways #3 : Head to the road southeast of Menestad to find this Altar of Lilith in Diablo 4. Rewards +2 Willpower.

: Head to the road southeast of Menestad to find this Altar of Lilith in Diablo 4. Rewards +2 Willpower. The Brinewood : This Altar is located approximately at the center of the map of Diablo 4 and is rather hard to miss. Rewards +2 Dexterity.

: This Altar is located approximately at the center of the map of Diablo 4 and is rather hard to miss. Rewards +2 Dexterity. Kor Dragan, Courtyard : Head into the Kor Dragan stronghold to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower.

: Head into the Kor Dragan stronghold to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Willpower. Crags of Ill Wind : Head down the slopes in the Forsaken Quarry to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence.

: Head down the slopes in the Forsaken Quarry to find the Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence. Olyam Tundra : Head down southeast of the Forsaken Quarry to find another Altar of Lilith. Rewards +2 Intelligence.

: Head down southeast of the Forsaken Quarry to find another Altar of Lilith. Rewards +2 Intelligence. Fields of Judgement : Head to the waypoint near the Bear Tribe Refuge and along the mountainside to find a well-hidden Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence.

: Head to the waypoint near the Bear Tribe Refuge and along the mountainside to find a well-hidden Altar. Rewards +2 Intelligence. Sinner’s Pass: The final Altar of Lilith is found north of the Hoarfrost Demise dungeon, along the edge of the cliff. Rewards +2 Dexterity.

Diablo 4 will be released worldwide on June 6, 2023, for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Poll : 0 votes