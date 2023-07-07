Diablo 4 Season 1 launch time in all regions

Diablo 4’s Season 1 is on the way, which means figuring out when the update will launch. Each new major seasonal content means new uniques, new challenges, and of course, new cosmetics. You’ll have to create a new character to access most of this. While the new uniques will be available immediately on the Eternal Realm, the new seasonal content will not launch with the update.

We have all the official launch times for the global Blizzard servers if you want to know when Diablo 4 Season 1 will launch. Thankfully, players will have time between the patch and the seasonal content to plan a character build.

When does Diablo 4 Season 1 launch in your region?

Season of the Malignant is coming July 20th.



Season of the Malignant is coming July 20th.

Will you be ready? A new threat is corrupting Sanctuary

While the Diablo 4 Season 1 patch will drop on July 18, 2023, the Season of the Malignant begins a few days later. We've got you covered if you want to know when you can get started on the new storyline and quests.

North America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 20, 2023, 10 AM

July 20, 2023, 10 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 20, 2023, 12 PM

July 20, 2023, 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 20, 2023, 1 PM

South America

Brasilia Time (BRT): July 20, 2023, 2 PM

Europe

British Summer Time (BST): July 20, 2023, 6 PM

July 20, 2023, 6 PM Central Europe Summer Time (CEST): July 20, 2023, 7 PM

Asia/Oceania

Korea Standard Time (KST): July 21, 2023, 2 AM

July 21, 2023, 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 21, 2023, 3 AM

This time was revealed during the recent Blizzard Developer Stream for D4. Blizzard is located in California, so the main starting time is 10 AM PST on July 20. If your region is not listed, you can convert the time difference to see when you’re starting Diablo 4’s Season 1.

But what is coming in Diablo 4’s Season 1? What awaits in the upcoming “Season of the Malignant”? Unfortunately, the official patch notes have not been released, so many fans are still hoping their wishlist items are coming.

What awaits in Diablo 4 Season 1?

The major portion of Diablo 4’s Season 1 will be the “Malignance” buff. Elite Enemies will have a chance to spawn as Malignant versions of themselves. This means they will be stronger and, of course, have new attacks to deal with.

If you defeat them and loot the Malignant Heart, you can take advantage of the season’s new item. This Cage of Binding will spawn a stronger version of the enemy you bested - alongside a wave of angry minions.

The ultimate reward will be a Caged Heart, which will work similarly to the Legendary Aspects in the base game. You attach them to your gear for powerful new abilities and buffs.

Alongside these, players can look forward to new Legendary Aspects, a Season Pass, and much more. It’s a huge content update, and players can look forward to it all kicking off in earnest on July 20.

Fans will undoubtedly learn more about this update as it approaches the launch date. While the patch will drop on July 18, a few days after, the season will begin, and players will be able to explore Sanctuary in a new, more challenging way.

