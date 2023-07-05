5 features and improvements players want to see in Diablo 4 Season 1

Diablo 4's Season 1 is on the way, and there are many features and improvements fans are keen to see in the game. Unfortunately, this update's complete list of features is unknown as of this writing. Fans know that the first seasonal content will show up, but that's about it right now. However, an upcoming campfire discussion will go into greater detail. Hopefully, some changes listed below will be addressed.

Unfortunately, this is not a comprehensive list of everything fans want to see as new features or improvements in Diablo 4's Season 1. Every player wants something different to ensure the game is fun. Here is our wishlist of changes that should come in this first major update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mounts and 4 other desired improvements for Diablo 4's Season 1

1) Worthwhile balance changes

Diablo 4 fans recently saw a balance patch for the game via update 1.0.3. However, many fans think this wasn't enough. Everyone thinks about what should be changed, buffed, or nerfed in Season 1. Many things could be touched on - for example, some classes being fragile in the higher tier of content without a vast array of defensive abilities.

Others want Barbarians not to require using all of their shouts to make their builds work. Whether you feel summon builds are weak, or druids need something extra, many players hope to see more class changes in Diablo 4's Season 1.

2) Loot Filter

Loot Filters are more of a way to future-proof the game. Eventually, players will see mountains of loot dropping while slaughtering the forces of hell, and it might be hard to pick out the unique drops.

If Diablo 4's developers add loot filters to the game in Season 1, or perhaps Season 2, fans won't have to make their addons for the game. After all, this is a hack-and-slash game, and players will see tons of gear drop. Hopefully, there will be ways to make this more manageable.

3) Inventory and Stash Text Search

The more loot, gems, and Nightmare Sigils you store in your stash, the harder it is to find what you want. Without hovering over an item, there's no way to figure out what you're looking at. One of the best features that could come to the game is Inventory/Stash Text Search.

Diablo 4 players in Season 1 could type in a phrase, stat, or item type and get a highlighted selection of what they're after. They could also order a specific unique and see if they have one in their collection.

4) Improvements to Mounts

This one is hopefully simple and easy to put in the game - mounts need a little love in Diablo 4. The main problem is that they get hung up on virtually everything in the game. It's fine to take a little while to unlock a mount.

It is, however, quite frustrating to watch your mount hit a rock, plant, or barricade and completely lose all momentum. In addition, the mount abilities, while neat, have incredibly high cooldowns and aren't always fun to use. This could certainly use some love in Diablo 4.

5) World Tier 5 difficulty: Hell

This one goes without saying, but many fans were shocked there wasn't a Hell difficulty in Diablo 4. It will almost certainly show up eventually, but some players want it to show up sooner rather than later.

The problem is that around level 80, the exp grind becomes painfully slow. Some people reach level 100, but it's not easy or fun. Perhaps the level 80-90-100 grind could be more manageable if World Tier 5 showed up with even more exp.

Whether they want a more significant challenge or more exp while grinding to the end of the game, Diablo 4 fans certainly want a World Tier 5 for Season 1.

Fans will have to wait and see what the developers have in mind for Season 1, but many hope these changes will come to the hit action RPG. You can read our review of the game here.

