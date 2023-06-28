Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 (June 27) class balance updates: Buffs to Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, and more

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3, which was out today, June 27, 2023, has introduced a significant number of balance changes to the game, along with fixing a majority of the performance issues. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the massive buffs that have made their way to almost every class in the game.

When talking about the balance changes, Blizzard mentioned in their blog:

“We’re continuing our efforts to make all Class builds feel fun and powerful with another round of balance updates. In particular, we have seen community feedback stating that Basic Skills aren’t impactful enough in combat. These changes will not change the fundamental relationship between Basic Skills and Core Skills, but we hope that they help smooth out the leveling experience while we explore additional ways to strengthen them”

They continued:

“We are also increasing the power of some Skills that players feel are lagging behind their peers. As we look forward to future updates, we’re monitoring other heavily discussed topics, such as Minion survivability and build parity.”

Below is the list of all the balance changes that have made their way to Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorceror in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 (June 27) class balance updates

Diablo @Diablo When you've outrun your outer demons this week, but your inner ones remain. When you've outrun your outer demons this week, but your inner ones remain. https://t.co/6bS6Dfrsnr

1) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Barbarian updates

All Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Barbarian updates (Image via Diablo 4)

A) Skills

Lunging Strike

Base damage increased from 30% to 33%.

Fury generated increased from 9 to 10.

Bash

Fury generated increased from 10 to 11.

Enhanced Bash's Fortify increased from 10% to 20%.

Frenzy

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Flay

Bleeding base damage increased from 36% to 40%.

Fury generated increased from 9 to 10.

Enhanced Flay's Vulnerable chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Double Swing

Base damage increased from 36% to 40%.

Kick

Cooldown reduced from 17 to 13 seconds.

Base damage dealt to enemies Knocked Back into terrain increased from 54% to 70%.

Charge

Enhanced Charge's base damage dealt to enemies Knocked Back into terrain increased from 15% to 30%.

Leap

Mighty Leap Slow increased from 50% to 70%.

Iron Skin

Enhanced Iron Skin's Barrier increased from 10% to 20% of Maximum Life.

Call of the Ancients

Prime Call of the Ancients Bonus Attack Speed increased from 10% to 20%.

Iron Maelstrom

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Prime Iron Maelstrom Bonus Critical Strike Chance increased from 10% to 30%.

Prime Iron Maelstrom Bonus Critical Strike Damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Bounding Slam

Base damage increased from 75% to 112%.

Bul-Kathos

Earthquake flat damage increased from .39-.76 to .6-.83.

Earthquake

Earthquake flat damage increased from .39-.76 to .6-.83.

Dust Devil's

Dust Devil flat damage increased from .16-.25 to .22-.32.

Windlasher

Dust Devil flat damage increased from .16-.25 to .22-.32.

Devilish

Dust Devil flat damage increased from .20-.36 to .24-.38.

Iron Warrior

Damage Reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%.

B) Items

Overkill

Damage increased from 16%-30% to 24-38%.

Hellhammer

Flat damage increased from .3-.5 to .6-.8.

2) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Druid updates

All Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Druid updates (Image via Diablo 4)

A) Skills

Earthspike

Base damage increased from 16% to 17%.

Spirit generated increased from 10 to 11.

Fierce Earthspike Fortify increased from 4% to 8%.

Wind Shear

Base damage increased from 17% to 18%.

Spirit generated increased from 12 to 13.

Claw

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Spirit generated increased from 10 to 11.

Wild Claw Double Attack Chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Fierce Claw base damage increased from 10% to 15%.

Maul

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Spirit generated increased from 14 to 15.

Enhanced Maul Fortify increased from 2% to 3%.

Lightning Storm

Enhanced Lightning Storm duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Primal Lightning Storm's chance to Immobilize increased from 8% to 12%.

Shred

Third Attack base damage increased from 60% to 70%.

Enhanced Shred Healing increased from 1% to 2% of Maximum Life.

Raging Shred's base damage increased from 51% to 70%.

Primal Shred's Bonus Critical Strike Damage increased from 20% to 30%.

Wolves

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 11 seconds.

Ferocious Wolfpack Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 40%.

Hurricane

Base damage increased from 97.5% to 134%.

Rabies

Base Poisoning damage increased from 53% to 76%.

Cataclysm

Base damage increased from 52% to 64%.

Lacerate

Base damage increased from 400% to 460%.

Petrify

Critical Strike Damage Bonus increased from 25% to 30%.

Pummel

Base damage increased from 140% to 180%.

B) Passives

Bestial Rampage

Attack Speed Bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Damage Bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Nature’s Fury

Chance to cast a free spell increased from 20% to 30%.

Lupine Ferocity

Damage Bonus increased from 60% to 70%.

C) Legendary Aspects

Runeworker's Conduit

Flat damage increased from 1 to 1.4.

Mangled

Chance increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Seismic-Shift

Cooldown decreased from 2.5-1.5 to 2-1 seconds.

Blurred Beast

Damage increased from 60-90% to 70-100%.

3) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Necromancer updates

All Necromancer updates in Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 (Image via Diablo 4)

A) Skills

Reap

Base damage increased from 12% to 13%.

Acolyte Reap's Cooldown between Corpses reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

Decompose

Base damage increased from 30% to 33%.

Base Essence generated per second increased from 7 to 8.

Corpses formed frequency increased from 2.5 to 2 seconds.

Hemorrhage

Base damage increased from 25% to 27%.

Essence generated increased from 8 to 9.

Bone Splinters

Base damage increased from 8% to 9%.

Essence generated increased from 6 to 7.

Sever

Initial base damage increased from 63% to 66%.

Enhanced Sever's return base damage increased from 25% to 40%.

Blood Lance

Supernatural Blood Lance Overpower requirement reduced from 8 to 6 casts.

Bone Prison

Cooldown reduced from 20 to 18 seconds.

Dreadful Bone Prison's Fortify increased from 5% to 8%.

Iron Maiden

Base damage increased from 10% to 20%.

Horrid Iron Maiden damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

Corpse Tendrils

Blight Corpse Tendrils chance to spawn a Blood Orb increased from 30% to 35%.

Bone Spikes

Base damage increased from 80% to 120%.

Raise Skeleton and Golem

Minions will now always engage targets with a cast Curse.

B) Passives

Kalan’s Edict

Damage taken duration requirement reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Rathma’s Vigor

Healthy duration requirement reduced from 15 to 12 seconds.

Spiked Armor

Thorns increased from .08/.16/.24 to .1/.2/.3.

C) Legendary Aspects

Bursting Bone

Flat damage increased from .022-.03 to .045-.06.

Flesh-Rending

Essence gained increased from 10-20 to 20-40.

Fastblood

Ultimate Cooldown Reduction increased from .5-1 to 1-1.5 seconds.

4) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Rogue updates

All Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Rogue changes (Image via Diablo 4)

A) Skills

Invigorating Strike

Base damage increased from 23% to 25%.

Blade Shift

Base damage increased from 15% to 16%.

Heartseeker

Base damage increased from 22% to 24%.

Primary Heartseeker damage increased from 30% to 75%.

Forceful Arrow

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Barrage

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Caltrops

Methodical Caltrop's Chill increased from 20% to 25%.

Smoke Grenade

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds.

Rain of Arrows

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 55 seconds.

Prime Rain of Arrows imbuement potency increased from 20% to 30%.

Volley

Base damage increased from 70% to 105%.

B) Passives

Close Quarters Combat

Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

C) Legendary Aspects

Escape Artist

Cooldown decreased from 100 to 45 seconds.

Umbrous

Lucky Hit Chance to gain a Dark Shroud increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.

D) Items

Eyes in the Dark

Increased Death Trap Cooldown reduced from 30-15% to 20-15%.

5) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Sorceror changes

All Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Sorceror updates

A) Skills

Spark

Base damage increased from 8% to 10%.

Enhanced Spark damage increased from 5.6% to 7%.

Flickering Spark chance increased from 3% to 4%.

Frostbolt

Base damage increased from 35% to 38%.

Firebolt

Burning damage increased from 40% to 44%.

Charged Bolt

Base damage increased from 28% to 30%.

Incinerate

Base damage increased from 49% to 54%.

Enhanced Incinerate damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Greater Incinerate Immobilize requirement reduced from 4 to 3 seconds.

Fireball

Mana cost decreased from 40 to 35.

Frozen Orb

Initial base damage increased from 32% to 36%.

Explosion base damage increased from 29% to 34%.

Greater Frozen Orb chance to apply Vulnerable increased from 25% to 30%.

Blizzard

Base damage increased from 120% to 130%.

Ice Blades

Chance to apply Vulnerable increased from 30% to 40%.

Lightning Spear

Summoned Lightning Spear's maximum Damage Bonus increased from 100% to 160%.

Crackling Energy

Base damage increased from 15% to 20%.

Freezing Wake

Base damage increased from 60% to 110%.

B) Legendary Aspects

Abundant Energy

Chance to chain to an additional enemy increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Singed Extremities

Slow amount increased from 25-35% to 40-60%.

Incendiary

Chance to restore Mana increased from 5-10% to 12-17%.

Snowguard's

Damage Reduction increased from 10-15% to 20-25%.

Concentration

Mana Regeneration increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

C) Items

Flamescar

Flat damage increased from .1-.2 to .2-.3.

Staff of Lam Esen

Damage Reduction reduced from 40-30% to 35-25%.

Poll : 0 votes