Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 (June 27) class balance updates: Buffs to Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, and more

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3, which was out today, June 27, 2023, has introduced a significant number of balance changes to the game, along with fixing a majority of the performance issues. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the massive buffs that have made their way to almost every class in the game.
When talking about the balance changes, Blizzard mentioned in their blog:
“We’re continuing our efforts to make all Class builds feel fun and powerful with another round of balance updates. In particular, we have seen community feedback stating that Basic Skills aren’t impactful enough in combat. These changes will not change the fundamental relationship between Basic Skills and Core Skills, but we hope that they help smooth out the leveling experience while we explore additional ways to strengthen them”
They continued:
“We are also increasing the power of some Skills that players feel are lagging behind their peers. As we look forward to future updates, we’re monitoring other heavily discussed topics, such as Minion survivability and build parity.”
Below is the list of all the balance changes that have made their way to Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorceror in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 (June 27) class balance updates
1) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Barbarian updates
A) Skills
Lunging Strike
- Base damage increased from 30% to 33%.
- Fury generated increased from 9 to 10.
Bash
- Fury generated increased from 10 to 11.
- Enhanced Bash's Fortify increased from 10% to 20%.
Frenzy
- Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.
Flay
- Bleeding base damage increased from 36% to 40%.
- Fury generated increased from 9 to 10.
- Enhanced Flay's Vulnerable chance increased from 10% to 15%.
Double Swing
- Base damage increased from 36% to 40%.
Kick
- Cooldown reduced from 17 to 13 seconds.
- Base damage dealt to enemies Knocked Back into terrain increased from 54% to 70%.
Charge
- Enhanced Charge's base damage dealt to enemies Knocked Back into terrain increased from 15% to 30%.
Leap
- Mighty Leap Slow increased from 50% to 70%.
Iron Skin
- Enhanced Iron Skin's Barrier increased from 10% to 20% of Maximum Life.
Call of the Ancients
- Prime Call of the Ancients Bonus Attack Speed increased from 10% to 20%.
Iron Maelstrom
- Cooldown reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
- Prime Iron Maelstrom Bonus Critical Strike Chance increased from 10% to 30%.
- Prime Iron Maelstrom Bonus Critical Strike Damage increased from 20% to 40%.
Bounding Slam
- Base damage increased from 75% to 112%.
Bul-Kathos
- Earthquake flat damage increased from .39-.76 to .6-.83.
Earthquake
- Earthquake flat damage increased from .39-.76 to .6-.83.
Dust Devil's
- Dust Devil flat damage increased from .16-.25 to .22-.32.
Windlasher
- Dust Devil flat damage increased from .16-.25 to .22-.32.
Devilish
- Dust Devil flat damage increased from .20-.36 to .24-.38.
Iron Warrior
- Damage Reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%.
B) Items
Overkill
- Damage increased from 16%-30% to 24-38%.
Hellhammer
- Flat damage increased from .3-.5 to .6-.8.
2) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Druid updates
A) Skills
Earthspike
- Base damage increased from 16% to 17%.
- Spirit generated increased from 10 to 11.
- Fierce Earthspike Fortify increased from 4% to 8%.
Wind Shear
- Base damage increased from 17% to 18%.
- Spirit generated increased from 12 to 13.
Claw
- Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.
- Spirit generated increased from 10 to 11.
- Wild Claw Double Attack Chance increased from 10% to 15%.
- Fierce Claw base damage increased from 10% to 15%.
Maul
- Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.
- Spirit generated increased from 14 to 15.
- Enhanced Maul Fortify increased from 2% to 3%.
Lightning Storm
- Enhanced Lightning Storm duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.
- Primal Lightning Storm's chance to Immobilize increased from 8% to 12%.
Shred
- Third Attack base damage increased from 60% to 70%.
- Enhanced Shred Healing increased from 1% to 2% of Maximum Life.
- Raging Shred's base damage increased from 51% to 70%.
- Primal Shred's Bonus Critical Strike Damage increased from 20% to 30%.
Wolves
- Cooldown reduced from 14 to 11 seconds.
- Ferocious Wolfpack Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 40%.
Hurricane
- Base damage increased from 97.5% to 134%.
Rabies
- Base Poisoning damage increased from 53% to 76%.
Cataclysm
- Base damage increased from 52% to 64%.
Lacerate
- Base damage increased from 400% to 460%.
Petrify
- Critical Strike Damage Bonus increased from 25% to 30%.
Pummel
- Base damage increased from 140% to 180%.
B) Passives
Bestial Rampage
- Attack Speed Bonus increased from 20% to 25%.
- Damage Bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
Nature’s Fury
- Chance to cast a free spell increased from 20% to 30%.
Lupine Ferocity
- Damage Bonus increased from 60% to 70%.
C) Legendary Aspects
Runeworker's Conduit
- Flat damage increased from 1 to 1.4.
Mangled
- Chance increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.
Seismic-Shift
- Cooldown decreased from 2.5-1.5 to 2-1 seconds.
Blurred Beast
- Damage increased from 60-90% to 70-100%.
3) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Necromancer updates
A) Skills
Reap
- Base damage increased from 12% to 13%.
- Acolyte Reap's Cooldown between Corpses reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
Decompose
- Base damage increased from 30% to 33%.
- Base Essence generated per second increased from 7 to 8.
- Corpses formed frequency increased from 2.5 to 2 seconds.
Hemorrhage
- Base damage increased from 25% to 27%.
- Essence generated increased from 8 to 9.
Bone Splinters
- Base damage increased from 8% to 9%.
- Essence generated increased from 6 to 7.
Sever
- Initial base damage increased from 63% to 66%.
- Enhanced Sever's return base damage increased from 25% to 40%.
Blood Lance
- Supernatural Blood Lance Overpower requirement reduced from 8 to 6 casts.
Bone Prison
- Cooldown reduced from 20 to 18 seconds.
- Dreadful Bone Prison's Fortify increased from 5% to 8%.
Iron Maiden
- Base damage increased from 10% to 20%.
- Horrid Iron Maiden damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Corpse Tendrils
- Blight Corpse Tendrils chance to spawn a Blood Orb increased from 30% to 35%.
Bone Spikes
- Base damage increased from 80% to 120%.
Raise Skeleton and Golem
- Minions will now always engage targets with a cast Curse.
B) Passives
Kalan’s Edict
- Damage taken duration requirement reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
Rathma’s Vigor
- Healthy duration requirement reduced from 15 to 12 seconds.
Spiked Armor
- Thorns increased from .08/.16/.24 to .1/.2/.3.
C) Legendary Aspects
Bursting Bone
- Flat damage increased from .022-.03 to .045-.06.
Flesh-Rending
- Essence gained increased from 10-20 to 20-40.
Fastblood
- Ultimate Cooldown Reduction increased from .5-1 to 1-1.5 seconds.
4) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Rogue updates
A) Skills
Invigorating Strike
- Base damage increased from 23% to 25%.
Blade Shift
- Base damage increased from 15% to 16%.
Heartseeker
- Base damage increased from 22% to 24%.
- Primary Heartseeker damage increased from 30% to 75%.
Forceful Arrow
- Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.
Barrage
- Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.
Caltrops
- Methodical Caltrop's Chill increased from 20% to 25%.
Smoke Grenade
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds.
Rain of Arrows
- Cooldown reduced from 60 to 55 seconds.
- Prime Rain of Arrows imbuement potency increased from 20% to 30%.
Volley
- Base damage increased from 70% to 105%.
B) Passives
Close Quarters Combat
- Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
C) Legendary Aspects
Escape Artist
- Cooldown decreased from 100 to 45 seconds.
Umbrous
- Lucky Hit Chance to gain a Dark Shroud increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.
D) Items
Eyes in the Dark
- Increased Death Trap Cooldown reduced from 30-15% to 20-15%.
5) Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 Sorceror changes
A) Skills
Spark
- Base damage increased from 8% to 10%.
- Enhanced Spark damage increased from 5.6% to 7%.
- Flickering Spark chance increased from 3% to 4%.
Frostbolt
- Base damage increased from 35% to 38%.
Firebolt
- Burning damage increased from 40% to 44%.
Charged Bolt
- Base damage increased from 28% to 30%.
Incinerate
- Base damage increased from 49% to 54%.
- Enhanced Incinerate damage increased from 15% to 25%.
- Greater Incinerate Immobilize requirement reduced from 4 to 3 seconds.
Fireball
- Mana cost decreased from 40 to 35.
Frozen Orb
- Initial base damage increased from 32% to 36%.
- Explosion base damage increased from 29% to 34%.
- Greater Frozen Orb chance to apply Vulnerable increased from 25% to 30%.
Blizzard
- Base damage increased from 120% to 130%.
Ice Blades
- Chance to apply Vulnerable increased from 30% to 40%.
Lightning Spear
- Summoned Lightning Spear's maximum Damage Bonus increased from 100% to 160%.
Crackling Energy
- Base damage increased from 15% to 20%.
Freezing Wake
- Base damage increased from 60% to 110%.
B) Legendary Aspects
Abundant Energy
- Chance to chain to an additional enemy increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.
Singed Extremities
- Slow amount increased from 25-35% to 40-60%.
Incendiary
- Chance to restore Mana increased from 5-10% to 12-17%.
Snowguard's
- Damage Reduction increased from 10-15% to 20-25%.
Concentration
- Mana Regeneration increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.
C) Items
Flamescar
- Flat damage increased from .1-.2 to .2-.3.
Staff of Lam Esen
- Damage Reduction reduced from 40-30% to 35-25%.