Diablo 4 guide - When do you unlock mounts?

The world of Diablo 4 is a vast one, and unfortunately, it’s going to take a long time to unlock mounts. As players cross the vast regions, the only way to get somewhere quickly through most of the game is to teleport from town to town. Some players will have unlocked a mount from taking part in the various beta, but to use it, you’ll have to wait like everybody else.

While there’s bad news when it comes to mounts in Diablo 4, there is also some good news when it pertains to your alts. Thankfully, you’ll only have to wait once throughout your time in D4 to unlock your horse.

When players unlock mounts in Diablo 4

Sadly, you’ll spend a long time walking and rolling your way across Diablo 4. There was some confusion about when this unlocked as members of the press worked through the game, but now there’s a very clear idea of when you can expect mounts to unlock.

After you defeat the Final Boss of Act 3 and begin Act 4, Diablo 4’s mounts will unlock. It’s essentially the first quest of Act 4, so focus on that before going to explore or grind through dungeons in Blizzard’s hit Action RPG.

Once you’ve completed the final boss of Act 3 in Diablo 4, players will swiftly unlock the Priority Quest Mount: Donan’s Favor. We’ve known this was the required quest because you can see that it exists anytime you go to a stable. However, the stablehand won’t let you access a horse until you complete it.

Once you unlock it, head to Kyovashad and complete the mount-unlocking quest. Once you talk to the stablehand, pick “I’m a friend of Donan’s. He said you could provide a horse.” After this, you’ll get a free horse. If you wish, You can purchase another one for 20,000g or equip one of the other mounts you may have already unlocked.

However, there’s a positive note for your various steeds in this game. Once you’ve unlocked the feature, it’s unlocked for everyone, meaning Eternal and Hardcore characters alike. Whether you start a new character or have an existing Hardcore character, you can mount up as soon as you load onto that character.

Once you've completed this quest, even your low-level characters can mount (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have a horse, you can mount up and ride at will. You also have an attack to use when you dismount. You cannot use your horse in dungeons and in certain areas, but other than that, you’re free to use it whenever you’d like.

There will no doubt be a wide variety of mount types you can unlock throughout Diablo 4’s lifetime. But if you want to unlock the feature, grind through the story mode until Act 4’s beginning.

Then you can have hardcore characters that have mounts to make travel easier and safer. The next Diablo story begins on June 6, 2023.

