All new Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4

Blizzard recently revealed all the new uniques coming with Diablo 4 Season 4, and it’s a very interesting list. At present, there are 12 total items, which means there are two per class and two universal uniques that any character can equip. We will have to wait and see what the full stat lines for these items will be, in addition to finding out where players can try to target farm them if that’s even possible.

Each class will receive some truly interesting uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4, so, let’s take a look at what they will get. Many of these target specific abilities, so they could become meta picks for particular builds going forward.

List of all new revealed Uniques for Diablo 4 Season 4

Tyrael is back - or at least, this season's Uber Unique features him and his divine power (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unfortunately, only one of these new Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4 is listed as an Uber Unique, but it’s a potent one. It will be interesting to see if it gains a cooldown on its special ability to deal divine barrages whenever you’re at full health. Fans will likely have to wait on the loot tables for this item - or, which bosses will drop that Tyrael’s Might. Previous seasons such as Season 3 give us a clear picture of who to farm for specific items.

All of the new Diablo 4 Season Uniques have a chance to be incredibly powerful. Depending on how you play, they could completely change your approach to the game, or simply make your current build far more powerful. Others, like Yen’s Blessing, are potentially powerful and have a decent percentage chance of triggering.

All classes

Tyrael’s Might (Uber Unique Chest Armor): While at full life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage, dealing damage.

While at full life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage, dealing damage. Yen’s Blessing (Unique Boots): Casting a Skill has a 20-30% chance to cast a Non-Mobiility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can only occur once every 12 seconds.

Barbarian

Arreat’s Bearing (Unique Pants): Ancients you summon are empowered. Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over four seconds when he leaps. Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds. Mawdac ignites the ground, Burning enemies for additional damage over four seconds when he upheaves the ground.

Ancients you summon are empowered. creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over four seconds when he leaps. leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds. ignites the ground, Burning enemies for additional damage over four seconds when he upheaves the ground. Twin Strikes (Unique Gloves): After casting Double Swing four times, your next Double Swing will hit two additional times, each dealing 10-25% increased damage.

Druid

Earthbreaker (Unique Ring): Landslide causes the ground to erupt in tectonic spikes which continue to deal 0.6-0.9 damage over two seconds. Casting Landslide in this area has a 20-30% chance of causing additional Landslide pillars to spawn within.

causes the ground to erupt in tectonic spikes which continue to deal 0.6-0.9 damage over two seconds. Casting Landslide in this area has a 20-30% chance of causing additional Landslide pillars to spawn within. Wildheart Hunger (Unique Boots): When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or Werebear, you gain Wildheart for five seconds. Wildheart grants you 1%-1.5% increased damage with Shapeshifting Skills every two seconds, stacking 20 times.

Necromancer

Ebonpiercer (Unique Amulet): Blight also shoots four smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over three seconds.

also shoots four smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over three seconds. Cruor’s Embrace (Unique Gloves): Blood Surge consumes Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Damage is also increased by 20% for each Corpse consumed.

Rogue

Scoundrel’s Kiss (Unique Ring): Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal 15%-25% increased damage.

now lobs exploding arrows that deal 15%-25% increased damage. Saboteur’s Signet (Unique Ring): Casting Flurry now has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for one second. Your Grenade Skills have a 5% Lucky Hit Chance.

Sorcerer

Fractured Winterglass (Unique Amulet): Casting Frozen Orb has a 35-50% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 70-100% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies.

Casting has a 35-50% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 70-100% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies. Flameweaver (Unique Gloves): Casting Fire Bolt through your Firewall causes it to split into four bolts, dealing 80-100% more damage.

Some of these new Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 4 feel particularly powerful. For example, Curour’s Embrace drops a potential ton of damage on your opponents, depending on how many corpses you have in play. It’s very easy to make that happen, with a variety of Necromancer builds.

