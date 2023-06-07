All Diablo 4 titles and how to get them

Diablo 4, Blizzard Entertainment's latest offering, is finally out and boasts unique mechanics. Every time you complete a challenge in the game, you are rewarded with a title. These titles are rewarded in pairings of two, comprising a prefix and a suffix. They can only be seen by other players and usually appear on top of the character’s head.

Titles function as unique identifiers for player characters in Diablo 4. You can set your title character name by selecting the Edit profile page option from the Inventory window. From there, you can choose from a combination of prefixes and suffixes you have earned during gameplay and select a name that resonates with you.

All prefixes in Diablo 4 and how to get them

Given below is a list of all the prefixes in Diablo 4 (in alphabetical order), along with the ways in which you can acquire them:

Accomplished: Hit level 50 with every class.

Agile: Finish a dungeon in 2 minutes.

Amber: use any gear that is rare or higher in every gear slot.

Anguished: Defeat Andareal on Hardcore mode.

Anointed: Get your Necromancer to level 50.

Apex: Team up with players and complete a Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Apprentice: Upgrade armor once / complete a Whisper activity.

Arden: Complete Herbal challenge.

Aromatic: Craft every type of incense available in the game.

Ashen: Kill 5000 Vampires.

Avid: Kill one of every wildlife available in the game.

Barreling: Unlock at least one stronghold in all five regions.

Bejeweled: Collect every single type of cache reward from the Whispering Tree.

Belligerent: Kill 40 monsters in 8 seconds.

Bellowing: Shout a total of 40 times.

Bewitching: Complete all types of Whisper activities at least once.

Bitter: Finish a Silent Offering.

Bloodsoaked: Kill 1000 Vampires

Bloody: In 15 seconds, defeat 30 Vulnerable enemies.

Blue: Equip a rare or a higher quality item in every slot.

Bold: Unlock 2 Legendary paragon nodes in Hardcore mode.

Bossy: As a party, defeat a world boss.

Brash: In Hardcore mode, raise your character to level 25.

Brittle: Use Critical strikes to kill 30 Vulnerable enemies.

Brutal: As a Barbarian, kill an Elite in 10 seconds.

Bubbly: Craft an Elixir.

Cackling: Kill 10,000 Fallen.

Callous: Kill 10000 Bandits.

Carrion: Consume 30 corpses in half a minute.

Chamel: Defeat the Butcher in Hardcore mode.

Clever: Create a socket on an item.

Committed: Complete 25 Silent Offerings.

Complete: Defeat all world bosses in hardcore mode.

Consummate: Craft all Elixir types at least once.

Covetous: Collect 1500 Gold in 30 seconds.

Crimson: Collect 100 cinders in Helltide zones on Hardcore mode.

Crushing: Defeat a world boss.

Crystalline: Extract an aspect from a legendary item.

Cunning: Kill 30 enemies with the Inner Sight debuff.

Cutting: Gather 250 Rawhide and 100 superior leather.

Dark: Kill 5000 Cultists.

Dauntless: Take one character to level 50 in Hardcore Mode.

Dazzling: Kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in 15 seconds.

Deadly: While in a party, get a PvP kill.

Dedicated: Complete 100 Silent Offerings.

Desert: Unlock all Legendary Aspects in Khejistan.

Devoted: Kill 1000 Cultists.

Diligent: Collect 175 Silver Ore.

Dire: Slay 5 enemies with each minion type in a dungeon.

Dirty: Kill 1000 Bandits.

Distilled: Use an Elixir and then complete a Nightmare Dungeon.

Distracted: Use your conjurations to kill 25 enemies.

Dogged: Kill 1000 Werewolves.

Drowned: Kill 1000 Drowned.

Drunken: Collect all Health Potion upgrades.

Dry: unlock all Legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes.

Early: Make it to Level 20 with one character during Early Access.

Elemental: Freeze 50 enemies and slay them with Fire damage, and 50 frozen enemies with Lightning damage.

Embattled: Complete a sacred dungeon in Hardcore mode.

Enlightened: Unlock all Passive Trees.

Equestrian: Unlock mounts.

Equipped: Unlock mount customizations.

Essential: Imprint gear at the Occultist.

Eventful: Complete a local event while in a party.

Exalted: Upgrade a paragon glyph completely.

Faithful: Kill 5000 Demons.

Fallen: Clear the Fallen Temple.

Fanged: Kill 1000 snakes.

Ferocious: Collect 100 copies of every monster part in Diablo 4.

Fleet: Slay 30 monsters in 5 seconds.

Foolish: Collect 100 Cinders in Helltide Zones.

Formless: Complete a Nightmare dungeon without taking damage.

Frost: Freeze 30 enemies.

Foul: Kill 1000 Goatmen.

Fractured: Collect all Legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks.

Fragrant: Craft incense.

Furious: Spend 130 Fury in 5 seconds.

Giant: Complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore mode in Diablo 4.

Glen: Collect all Legendary Aspects in Scosglen.

Grave: Kill 1000 skeletons.

Grim: Kill 5000 skeletons.

Guilded: Equip an item of Legendary or higher rarity in every slot.

Hallowed: Complete the Cathedral of Light dungeon.

Hasty: Slay 15 monsters in 5 seconds.

Hermetic: Equip a skill in every slot.

Holy: Complete all Ancestral Nightmare Dungeons.

Honored: Level up your Barbarian to level 50.

Horned: Kill 10000 Goatmen.

Howling: Kill 50 enemies with tornadoes in a dungeon.

Hungry: Kill 1000 Cannibals.

Imbued: As a Rogue, kill 10 enemies with each imbue type.

Initial: Reach Kyovashad during Early Access.

Insatiable: Kill 10000 Cannibals.

Intense: Complete a zone event with your party.

Iron: Upgrade a weapon at the Blacksmith in Diablo 4.

Journeyed: Unlock all five regions in the Sanctuary.

Laughing: Kill 10000 Skeletons.

Legendary: Collect all Legendary crafting items.

Lethal: Complete a local event with mastery.

Liminal: Use incense and then complete a Nightmare Dungeon.

Little: Slay 1000 Fallen.

Local: Complete 300 local events including their mastery challenge.

Lonely: Kill 1000 Ghosts.

Lucky: Unlock an Altar of Lilith.

Mad: Slay 5000 Bandits.

Malicious: In Hardcore Mode, get 5 PvP kills.

Marsh: Unlock all Legendary Aspects in Hawezar.

Merciless: Kill rare monsters in the open world.

Meticulous: As a Barbarian, kill an enemy with all your weapons.

Mighty: As a Rogue, use your Ultimate ability three times in 10 seconds.

Murderous: In Hardcore Mode, score 1 PvP kill.

Murmuring: Collect 100000 Murmuring Obols.

Natural: Collect 100 Druidic offerings.

Necrotic: Slay 1000 Zombies

Nefarious: As a Rogue, use your traps to kill 30 enemies.

Nocturnal: Kill 1000 Vampires.

Novice: Upgrade a piece of jewelry at the Blacksmith.

Overwhelming: Stun 30 enemies and kill them with Overpowered attacks.

Pained: Kill Duriel in Hardcore Mode.

Pale: Complete the “To Walk a Dark Path” questline.

Pallid: Slay 30 enemies with each minion.

Paragon Unlock 2 Paragon nodes.

Peerless: Unlock 100 Paragon nodes in Diablo 4.

Potential: Upgrade your healing potion once.

Prepared: Collect all types of crafting materials in Diablo 4.

Profane: Slay 10000 Cultists.

Pyro: Use fire damage to kill 50 enemies.

Quick: Defeat 3 Elite bosses in 10 seconds.

Rabid: Infect 30 enemies with Rabies.

Rampaging: Use Knuckle Brawl to kill 50 enemies.

Ravenous: Slay 5000 Cannibals.

Renaissance: Reach level 100 with each character.

Rending: Activate deathblow 20 times in 10 seconds.

Resourceful: Salvage one item of every rarity.

Risen: Kill 1000 Zombies.

Rotten: Get 40 kills with corpse explosion.

Ruinous: Destroy 50 Objects within 10 seconds.

Rusted: Kill 1,000 Drowned.

Sacred: Take your Druid to level 50.

Salty: Kill 5000 Drowned.

Sanctified: Kill 10000 Demons.

Sanguine: In 20 seconds collect 10 Blood Orbs.

Scarred: Liberate all Strongholds.

Seasoned: Liberate one Stronghold.

Serial: Get 25 PvP kills.

Shambling: Kill 5000 Zombies.

Sharp: Get 1 PvP kill.

Shattered: Keep Bonestorm active for 30 seconds.

Shifty: Shapeshift 30 times without going into human form.

Sightless: Take your Rogue to level 50.

Silken: Kill 5000 Spiders.

Silver: Kill 1000 Werewolves.

Slinking: Kill 1000 Snakes.

Stamping: Kill 1000 Spiders.

Steadfast: Kill 1000 Demons.

Steely: Kill 30 enemies with ranged Critical Strikes.

Stone: In 10 seconds kill 20 enemies with Critical Strikes.

Succubus: Kill Lilith in Hardcore mode.

Sweaty: While in hardcore mode, score 10 PvP kills.

Tempered: Reach level 100 on Hardcore mode.

Terrifying: Complete Nightmare Dungeons while in a party.

The: Complete Bear Tribe quests.

Thorough: Collect a Fiend Rose and an Angel Breath.

Tidal: Collect 500 cinders in Helltide areas.

Timeless: Complete 100 local events.

Titan: Defeat every world boss in Diablo 4.

Tormented: Complete a Nightmare Dungeon on Hardocre mode.

Tortured: Kill 10,000 Ghosts on the map.

Transcended: Hit level 50 while playing as a sorcerer.

Traveled: Complete a zone event in all five zones.

Treasure: Claim all Altars of Lilith on the map.

Twisted: Use enchantments to kill 20 enemies.

Unbroken: While in a party, collect 100 cinders in Helltide areas.

Unfettered: Get the Berserk buff 40 times.

Unflagging: Get 100 PvP kills.

Unholy: Complete all Sacred dungeons in Nightmare difficulty.

Unseen: Kill 25 enemies with Stealth attacks.

Upstart: Finish a Zone Event.

Vain: Beat Astaroth in Hardcore Mode.

Vengeful: Kill 5,000 Ghosts.

Venomous: Kill 10,000 Spiders.

Vicious: Kill 5,000 Werewolves

Vile: Kill 5,000 Goatmen.

Vitreous: Team up with friends and defeat Lilith.

Voltaic: Kill 30 Vulnerable enemies with the Lightning Struck ability.

Voracious: Kill 20 enemies with every elemental damage type in 30 seconds.

Whispering: Complete a Whisper event while in a party with friends.

Wicked: Defeat 5,000 Fallen enemies.

Wily: Interact with all Altars of Lilith in any region.

Winding: Kill 5,000 Snakes.

Withering: As a Necromancer, kill 20 enemies in 30 seconds.

Worldly: Defeat a World Boss in Hardcore Mode

All suffixes in Diablo 4 and how to get them

Given below are all the suffixes in Diablo 4 (in alphabetical order), along with the ways to acquire them:

Abomination: Kill 1000 Goatmen.

Acolyte: Kill 1000 Cultists.

Adventurer: Equip Magic items in every gear slot.

Alchemist: Unlock one healing potion upgrade.

Apothecary: Unlock all healing potion upgrades.

Aristocrat: Slay 5000 Vampires.

Armorer: Upgrade any piece of armor at least once

Armorer: Collect 100 Cinders in a Helltide Zone.

Armory: As a Barbarian use all your weapons to kill an enemy.

Aspirant: Complete 25 Silent Offerings.

Assailant: Slay Andariel in Hardcore Mode.

Assassin: As a Rogue, defeat 30 Inner Sight-marked enemies.

Band: Team up with players and defeat Lilith.

Bandit: Kill 1000 Bandits.

Bane: Kill 10000 Werewolves.

Barbarian: Unlock 2 Paragon nodes as a Barbarian in Diablo 4.

Baron: Collect 1000 Cinders in Helltide Zones.

Bear: Complete all Bear Tribe quests.

Beast: As a Werebear, kill 50 enemies with Overpowered Attacks.

Believer:

Blackguard: Slay 10000 Bandits.

Blessing: Extract an Aspect from a Legendary item.

Boots: Kill 1000 Spiders.

Bounty: Unlock all reward caches from the Whispering Tree in Diablo 4.

Braggart: In Hardcore Mode, reach level 25 with at least one character.

Breaker: Slay 10000 Skeletons.

Brewer: Brew an Elixir.

Brewmaster: Craft every kind of Elixir at least once.

Brigadier: Join a party and defeat a world boss.

Brigand: Kill 5000 Bandits.

Brute: Kill 1000 Cannibals in Diablo 4.

Butcher: Kill 10000 Cannibals in Diablo 4.

Casualty: Reach Kyovashad during Early Access.

Catastrophe: Burn 50 Frozen enemies, and kill 50 frozen enemies with Lighting damage.

Challenger: Defeat a World Boss in Hardcore Mode.

Champion: Reach level 100 in Hardcore Mode with at least one character.

Changeling: Without going into human mode, transform 30 times.

Charmer: Kill 1000 Snakes.

Chef: Defeat The Butcher in Hardcore Mode.

Chieftain: As a Barbarian, reach level 50.

Chorus: While in a party, complete a Silent Offering.

Claw: Kill 5000 Werewolves.

Cleaver: Use Deathblow 5 times within 20 seconds.

Cohort: Take all your characters to Level 50 in Hardcore mode.

Collector: Collect 100 Cinders in Helltide Zones.

Combatant: In Diablo 4, slay 15 monsters in 3 seconds.

Commoner: Unlock an Altar of Lilith.

Comrade; Join a party and complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon.

Conductor: Use Ball Lightning to kill 15 enemies.

Conjurer: Use Conjuration to defeat 25 enemies.

Connoisseur: In Hardcore Mode, collect 100 Cinders in Helltide Zones.

Conqueror: Defeat all world bosses in Hardcore Mode.

Coordinator: join a party and complete a local event.

Creature: Kill 1000 Vampires.

Culprit: Join a party and then score a PvP kill.

Curse: Defeat 20 enemies with Shadow Damage in 30 seconds.

Cutthroat: Score 100 PvP kills.

Dancer: As a Barbarian, kill an elite enemy with all weapons.

Deadeye: Kill 30 enemies with Ranged Critical Strikes.

Deathspeaker: As a Necromancer, reach level 50.

Delver: Clear a Dungeon in 2 minutes.

Desolation: Use critical strike to kill 30 vulnerable enemies.

Destroyer: Use Lightning Storm to kill 30 vulnerable enemies.

Devil: Kill 5000 Fallen.

Devotee: Complete 100 Silent Offerings.

Dominance: Defeat a world boss.

Dread: Kill 5000 zombies.

Dredger: Unlock all Legendary Aspects in Khejistan.

Drifter: Liberate one stronghold.

Druid: As a Druid, unlock 2 Paragon nodes.

Dungeoneer: Unlock all Legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes.

Eater: Devour 30 corpses in 30 seconds.

Echo: Kill 1000 Ghosts.

Elder: As a Druid, reach level 50.

Enchanter: Equip a skill in every slot.

Executioner: Stun 30 enemies and then kill them with Overpowered Attacks in Diablo 4.

Exemplar: Unlock 100 Paragon nodes on your Paragon Boards.

Exorcist: Kill 5000 Demons.

Explorer: While in Hardcore Mode, complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon.

Fear: Kill 1000 Zombies.

Fiend:Kill 10000 Fallen.

Firestarter: Use all your element types to kill enemies.

Florist: Collect a Fiend Rose and Angel Breath in Diablo 4.

Foe: Defeat 30 monsters in 5 seconds.

Fool: Finish a Zone Event successfully in Diablo 4.

Fugitive: Without taking damage finish a Nightmare Dungeon.

Gambler: Collect 100000 Murmuring Obols.

Ghost: Kill 5000 Ghosts.

Glutton Slay: Kill 5000 Cannibals.

Goat: Kill 1000 Goatmen.

Guardian: Reach Level 100 with every class.

Harbinger: Complete the “To Walk a Dark Path” questline in Diablo 4.

Harvester: Collect at least one copy of all crafting materials.

Herbalist: Collect 250 copies of all herbs in Diablo 4.

Heretic: Kill 10000 Cultists.

Hero: In Hardcore Mode, level up at least one hero to level 50.

Hoarder: Unlock all Altars of Lilith in the Sanctuary.

Horadrim: Slay 1000 Demons.

Horror Kill 10000 Zombies.

Hound: Infect 30 enemies with rabies as a werewolf.

Hunter: Kill one type of every animal in the Sanctuary

Iconoclast: Finish the Cathedral of Light Dungeon.

Immortal: Kill 10000 Vampires.

Imp: Kill 10000 Fallen.

Jeweler: Upgrade an amulet or a ring at least once.

Jockey: Unlock new customizations for your mount.

Killer: Defeat 3 Elite enemies in 10 seconds.

Kindred: Visit all five regions in the Sanctuary in Diablo 4.

Legend: Complete 300 Local events and their Mastery Challenges.

Legion: Get 30 kills with each of your minion types in Diablo 4.

Lord: In a dungeon, use each minion to get 5 kills.

Lout: Complete one Local Event and its Mastery Challenge.

Maestro: Kill 25 enemies with Stealth Attacks.

Maniac: In a dungeon, kill 50 enemies with Fire damage.

Marauder: Unlock all Legendary Aspects in Howezar.

Mariner: Kill 5000 Drowned.

Master: As a Sorcerer, reach level 50.

Menace: Unlock all Legendary Aspects in Scosglen.

Mercy: Complete one Silent Offering.

Mess: in 15 seconds, kill 30 vulnerable enemies.

Miner: Collect 500 Iron Ore in Diablo 4.

Murderer: In Hardcore Mode, score 10 PvP kills.

Mystery: Consume an Elixir and then complete a Nightmare Dungeon.

Nemesis: Slay 10,000 Spiders.

Nightmare: Complete all Sacred Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4.

Onslaught: Use Corpse Explosion to kill 40 enemies.

Opportunist: Unlock mounts.

Paragon: Max out a Paragon glyph.

Perfumer: Create one incense at the Alchemist.

Phantom: In Hardcore Mode, complete a Nightmare Dungeon.

Pirate: Slay 10,000 Drowned.

Power: Imprint gear with an Aspect at the Occultist.

Predator: Score 25 PvP kills.

Protector: Slay Duriel in Hardcore Mode.

Pursuer: Kill rare monsters in the world in Diablo 4.

Rage: As a Barbarian, go Berserk 20 times.

Ransacker: In Fractured Peaks collect all Legendary Aspects.

Rapture: Keep Bonestorm active for 20 seconds.

Rat: In Hardcore Mode, score a PvP kill.

Ravager: Defeat 45 monsters in 8 seconds.

Reaper: Complete all Whisper events at least once.

Rogue: Unlock 2 Paragon nodes for your Rogue character.

Sacrifice: In Hardcore Mode, complete a Silent Offering.

Sage: Craft every incense type in Diablo 4.

Salvager: Salvage items of different rarities.

Scavenger: Collect all crafting materials of Legendary Rarity.

Scoundrel: As a Rogue, kill enemies with all three types of Imbues.

Scourge: Kill 10,000 Snakes.

Seeker: collect all Altars of Lilith in one region.

Shaman: Kill 5000 Goatmen.

Shepherd: Complete one Zone Event in every region.

Shield: Liberate all Strongholds in Diablo 4.

Sinner: Clear the Fallen Temple.

Skinner: Collect 100 Superior Leather.

Skull: Kill 10,000 Skeletons

Slayer: Kill 10,000 Demons.

Specter: As a Rogue, reach level 50.

Spellbinder: Enchant 20 enemies and kill them.

Spirit: Unlock all Passive trees.

Stalker: Kill 1000 Werewolves.

Striker: Kill 5,000 Snakes.

Sunderer: In 10 seconds, kill 20 enemies with Critical Strikes.

Supplanter: In Hardcore Mode, defeat Lilith.

Surveyor: Liberate one Stronghold in every region.

Team: Join a party and then complete a Nightmare Dungeon.

Tempest: Kill 50 enemies with Tornadoes.

Terror: Complete all Ancestral Nightmare Dungeons.

Thief: Collect 1500 Gold in 30 Seconds.

Tinker: Create a socket on an item.

Toppler: Defeat every world boss.

Tracker: Gather 100 stacks of every monster part.

Traveler: Complete a Whisper in Diablo 4.

Trickster: Trap and kill 30 enemies.

Tycoon: Collect 500 Cinders in Helltide areas.

Tyrant: Complete 100 Local Events and their Mastery Challenges.

Underdog: Score 1 PvP kill.

Undertaker: Kill 5000 Zombies.

Vandal: Destroy 50 objects in 60 seconds.

Vanquisher: Join a party and complete a Zone Event.

Vapor: Use an incense and complete a Nightmare Dungeon.

Victor: In Hardcore Mode, defeat Astaroth.

Villain: In Hardcore Mode, score 5 PvP kills.

Vitality: Collect 10 Blood Orbs in 30 seconds.

Voice: Shout 30 times.

Voyager: Reach level 20 with one character during Diablo 4 early access.

Witch: Freeze 30 enemies

Wraith: Kill 10,000 Ghosts

Wretch: Kill 1,000 Drowned

Zealot: Kill 5,000 Cultists.

Diablo 4 offers an array of customizations that allow you to feel more connected to the storyline and the characters in it. Just like choosing the right class for yourself, picking a title also adds to the user experience.

