Which class is the right one for you in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, players get to choose one of five different classes when they begin their adventure. Each class is unique and supports a different playstyle. Some selections are built for close combat scenarios, while others rely purely on magic. Although the right build allows a class to be lethal, some have a steeper learning curve when compared to others.

Since Diablo 4 is an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), players must select their class wisely, especially if this is their first time venturing into such games. Having said that, here's how to decide which class is best for them.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Choosing the best starter class in Diablo 4 based on your playstyle

The five classes in Diablo 4 are as follows:

Barbarian

Sorcerer

Necromancer

Rogue

Druid

Out of these five classes, the Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid are usually magic-dependent. On the other hand, the Barbarian and Rogue are weapon masters. However, Rogues are the only ones that can use ranged weapons in combat.

The most convenient class you can begin with is the Necromancer, primarily because it can raise an army of the undead to fight alongside them in combat. Although the difficulty level isn't that frustrating on World Tier 1, as you progress to higher tiers, you might have a tough time navigating the forces of darkness. So having some assistance in the form of an undead army goes a long way.

Another notable class that's beginner friendly is the Barbarian. This selection is tanky and can absorb a lot of hits before giving in. Certain skills of this character allow you to absorb almost all the damage dealt to you for a few seconds. While that may not seem much, the more damage you absorb, the longer you can stay in battle. Prolonging your time in conflict allows you to inflict more damage.

The Barbarian has some strong offensive capabilities too. Not only that, it has a set of abilities that allows you to cleanse your debuffs instantly. These abilities prove to be really handy in combat, especially in scenarios where the enemies dish out a lot of debuffs.

The remaining three classes in Diablo 4 have somewhat of a steep learning curve associated with them. And managing the energy attacks for the remaining three classes can be slightly challenging. If you're up for a challenge and have a fair amount of experience in MMORPGs, consider trying out the Druid. It's a beast of a class, and with the right set of skills, a Druid can make quick work out of the hordes of the night that dare challenge it.

The same holds true for the Rogue as well. It's highly dependent on the skills you choose and their usage. This class can singlehandedly clear endgame encounters, especially on Nightmare and Torment difficulty, provided you've got the right build. No matter which class you choose, it all boils down to trial and error. You can reset your skills innumerable times, so if you're unhappy with your loadout, you can always unlearn it and pick a new set of skills in Diablo 4.

