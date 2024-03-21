Diablo 4 Uber Uniques tier list

While there aren’t many Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 to list down, this tier list will put them in order. We’re looking at how useful and powerful they are, from their powers and equipment type. Naturally, as a tier list, this is incredibly subjective; I’ve researched where the community lands on these as well. Your opinions may vary, depending on what classes you prefer to play and what Ubers you prefer, and that’s perfectly fine.

Since these are Uber Uniques, they are even rarer and more powerful than your typical Diablo 4 items. Some of these will likely be incredibly obvious, while others might surprise readers. Let’s dive into the tier list!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of all Uber Uniques in Diablo 4

1) S-Tier

The absolute best Uber Uniques (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Grandfather

Harlequin Crest

Ring of Starless Skies

Over the past few months, I’ve heard people say there are only three real Uber Uniques in Diablo 4, which belong on top. Several of these items drop off of Uber Duriel, but the best one, in my opinion, is The Grandfather. The S-Tier items are used on nearly every build for their particular class.

If you’re playing a Barbarian and aren’t seeking The Grandfather, I don’t know what you’re doing. It’s great for Necromancers, too. Having a potential +100% Critical Strike Damage on it is nothing to sneeze at.

The Harlequin Crest is good for nearly every player, end of discussion. The same goes for Ring of Starless Skies; I can see it being used in so many places.

2) A-Tier

These are all still incredible options to pick up (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Doombringer

Melted Heart of Selig

Andariel’s Visage

When it comes to the A-Tier portion of this list, these are a bit more specific but still incredible Uber Uniques in Diablo 4. I honestly thought about putting Doombringer in S-Tier, and I may come back and change that later. It’s a remarkable weapon, given its ability to increase damage and reduce incoming damage.

The Melted Heart of Selig is still a fantastic Sorcerer/Barbarian Uber, and as long as you’re healthy, it will pump up your numbers. I don’t think I’d take it over a Ring of Starless Skies or The Grandfather if I had a choice in what I target farm. However, I will say that the Andariel’s Visage helmet is likely still a BiS choice for Sorcerer builds.

3) B-Tier

Sadly, the spear stands alone (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

Some people love Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander in Diablo 4, and while it’s at the bottom of the Uber Uniques tier list, it’s not a bad weapon. It just feels limited in scope compared to the other ubers. I’m not enthralled by a random Shrine effect, but I do think it has the potential to be incredible.

Sure, you have to kill an Elite for that effect to trigger, but that’s not exactly a rare find at that level of game difficulty. It’s a gorgeous weapon with solid stats, but its special ability feels lackluster unless you’re very lucky.

Diablo 4 is still going strong, with a new season on the way in the near future. The latest Campfire Chat offered fans details on an upcoming PTR, as well as Season 4 information.