Diablo 4 Campfire Chat: where to watch, PTS, and other details

If you're a Diablo fan, you don't want to miss the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat. This is a. monthly official stream from Blizzard where Community Director Adam Fletcher joins selected lead representatives of the Diablo 4 developers team to talk about the current state of the title.

The upcoming iteration of Campfire Chat will likely be the most important so far, unveiling details about the first-ever Public Test Realm for Diablo 4 and shedding light on the big itemization changes in Season 4.

Next Diablo 4 Campfire Chat date and where to watch

The next Diablo 4 Campfire Chat goes live on March 20th, 2024, at 11:00 am PDT. In other timezones, this translates to:

New York (EST): 2:00 PM, March 20th

London (GMT): 6:00 PM, March 20th

Paris (CET): 7:00 PM, March 20th

Dubai (GST): 10:00 PM, March 20th

New Delhi (IST): 11:30 PM, March 20th

Seoul (KST): 3:00 AM, March 21st

Tokyo (JST): 3:00 AM, March 21st

You can watch Diablo 4 Campfire Chat by tuning into the game's official Twitch handle (https://www.twitch.tv/diablo) or YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/Diablo/featured). Note that there are no Twitch drops associated with the Campfire Chat stream.

Upcoming Diablo 4 Campfire Chat will reveal details on the Public Test Realm

Diablo 4 Season 4 will likely start sometime in April, and the subsequent developer stream will be all about what you can expect from this season.

An official Blizzard blog post teased the list of topics the upcoming Diablo 4 Campfire Chat will go over, saying:

"We’ll discuss how Affixes, item stats, the Codex of Power, and new in-game systems will change the way you slay and loot across both Seasonal and Eternal Realms. Additionally, there’ll be much more to share in the Campfire Chat for your first look at Season 4!"

Fans will not want to miss this stream for details regarding the Public Test Realm alone. Whether PTR will be invitation-based has yet to be discovered. However, this will be our first taste of what Blizzard claims to be revolutionary changes for the Diablo 4 endgame item economy.

This fundamental item rework has been arguably the most requested improvement on the community wishlist. If done right, the proposed changes might help Diablo 4 remain afloat in the ARPG scene - which is now more competitive than ever thanks to Last Epoch and the eventual release of Path of Exile 2.

