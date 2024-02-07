Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 3: Leveling and endgame

The best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4’s Season 3 will depend largely on what you’re doing in the game. Universal builds are rare, after all. When leveling, players will want to have a particular setup, while endgame content requires different gear, abilities, and, of course, builds.

No matter what you’re doing, you’re going to be building rage and slaughtering the forces of Hell, so we’re here to help. We’ll go over, in detail, the best build that you should run in the Season of the Construct.

At this time, we’re just adding the most useful leveling build; the endgame build will come after we’ve had more time to delve deep into the pits of Hell. It’s also worth noting that the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 are subjective—you may disagree and prefer a completely different build, and that’s perfectly fine.

Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 3 for leveling

1) Strategy and point placement

It's all about Rend and Flay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Out of the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 Season 3 for leveling, the most powerful one is Rend Barbarian. We’re focusing on Barbarian first because, let’s be honest, it’s the most powerful class in the game. Also popular in the previous game, Rend Barbarian uses Rend, predictably, on groups of enemies and then finishing off foes with Death Blow.

Rend and Flay help give out Vulnerability stacks and make enemies Bleed. We’ll use the Walking Arsenal key passive to increase our overall damage as well. This build shreds through packs of enemies, and Death Blow finishes them off and almost always resets the cooldown in this, making it one of the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4.

There’s a very particular set of skills you’ll want to be targeting as you play the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4. Before we dive into specific skill points, here are the attacks and abilities you want to use:

Rend

Flay

Rallying Cry

Death Blow

Leap

Wrath of the Berserker (Ultimate)

Your first 26 points are all focused on getting the build online and having all the specific attacks you want. Then, you can worry about your Key Passive (Walking Arsenal), as well as the useful passive abilities. You can find a table below of all the points you’ll want to put down and in what order:

Skill Point Ability/Attack 1 Flay 2 Enhanced Flay 3 Combat Flay 4 Rend 5 Enhanced Rend 6 Violent Rend 7 Rallying Cry 8 Enhanced Rallying Cry 9 Tactical Rallying Cry 10 Rend Level 2 11 Rend Level 3 12 Leap 13 Enhanced Leap 14 Power Leap 15 Rend Level 4 16 Rend Level 5 17 Death Blow 18 Enhanced Death Blow 19 Warrior's Death Blow 20 Hamstring Level 1 21 Cut to the Bone Level 1 22 Cut to the Bone Level 2 23 Cut to the Bone Level 3 24 Wrath of the Berserker 25 Prime Wrath of the Berserker 26 Supreme Wrath of the Berserker 26-30 Death Blow Levels 2-5 30-33 Swiftness Levels 1-3 34 Walking Arsenal 35 Imposing Presence Level 1 36-38 Martial Vigor Levels 1-3 39-41 Pit Fighter Levels 1-3 42 Thick Skin Level 1 43-45 Defensive Stance Levels 1-3 46-48 Counteroffensive Levels 1-3 49-51 Heavy Handed Levels 1-3 52-55 Leap Levels 2-5 56-58 Slaying Strike Levels 1-3

In addition, you’ll want very specific Legendary Aspects. These will enhance our Bleeding damage and take a few for improving our defensives. Here’s a list of abilities to keep an eye out for if you don’t have them unlocked already:

Aspect of Berserk Ripping

Aspect of Might

Aspect of Disobedience

Iron Blood Aspect

2) Equipment options for Barbarians in Diablo 4

While you're leveling, it's not always going to be easy to get the ideal stats and affixes on your gear. In particular, focus on your main weapon being a Two-handed sword. You want at least one one-hander and one bludgeoning weapon in your off-hand slots.

Each gear slot has its own ideal stat choices, as well as Legendary Affixes. We'll go over those in the table below so you know what to look out for:

Gear Slot Affixes Legendary Aspect Helm Cooldown Reduction, Attack Speed, Maximum Life, Resistances Aspect of Might Chest Maximum Life, Damage Reduction while Fortified, DR from Close Enemies, DR from Enemies that are Bleeding Aspect of Dominance Gloves Critical Strike Chance, Rend Ranks, Attack Speed, Strength Aspect of Anemia Pants Maximum Life, DR while Fortified, DR from Close enemies, DR from Enemies that are Bleeding Iron Blood Aspect Boots Movement Speed, DR while Injured, Fury Cost Reduction, Resistances Ghostwalker Aspect Amulet Cooldown Reduction, Fury Cost Reduction, DR while Fortified, Ultimate Skill Damage Aspect of Bul-Kathos Rings Critical Strike Chance, Vulnerable Damage, Maximum Life, Resource Generation Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster Weapons Strength, Vulnerable Damage, Damage to Bleeding Enemies, Core Skill Damage See Below

Since a Barbarian can wield four weapons, I wanted to exclude them from the table. For your Slashing weapon, you want Edgemaster's Aspect. For your off-hand Bludgeoning option, take Aspect of the Expectant. Then, for your dual-wield choices, Rapid Aspect and Aspect of Berserk Ripping.

3) What Seneschal Construct Companion Powers to take while leveling up

Here's what your robot pal needs (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As a part of the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4, you don’t really need a damage-dealing construct. Instead, when picking the Seneschal construct abilities, you’ll want to consider a tanky build. Here are your Governing Stones and Tuning Stones to consider:

Governing Stones

Protect: Creates a protective Barrier on the player for a portion of their Maximum Life.

Reconstruct: The construct channels a healing beam on the player for a portion of their Maximum Life over a set time

Tuning Stones

Safeguard Support: When used, the supported Skill grants Damage Reduction to you.

Fortify Support: When the Seneschal Construct uses the supported Skill, you gain Fortify. Skills with slower attack speeds or skills with cooldowns will increase the amount of Fortify granted.

Tactical Support: Decrease the cooldown of the supported Skill.

Duration Support: Supported Skills have their durations increased.

Initiative Support: The supported Skill will cause the Seneschal Construct to teleport to the target if out of range. It can only occur once every so often seconds.

Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 for endgame

More information coming soon.

