Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 3: Leveling and endgame

The best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4’s Season 3 will depend largely on what you’re doing in the game. Universal builds are rare, after all. When leveling, players will want to have a particular setup, while endgame content requires different gear, abilities, and, of course, builds.
No matter what you’re doing, you’re going to be building rage and slaughtering the forces of Hell, so we’re here to help. We’ll go over, in detail, the best build that you should run in the Season of the Construct.
At this time, we’re just adding the most useful leveling build; the endgame build will come after we’ve had more time to delve deep into the pits of Hell. It’s also worth noting that the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 are subjective—you may disagree and prefer a completely different build, and that’s perfectly fine.
Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 Season 3 for leveling
1) Strategy and point placement
Out of the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4 Season 3 for leveling, the most powerful one is Rend Barbarian. We’re focusing on Barbarian first because, let’s be honest, it’s the most powerful class in the game. Also popular in the previous game, Rend Barbarian uses Rend, predictably, on groups of enemies and then finishing off foes with Death Blow.
Rend and Flay help give out Vulnerability stacks and make enemies Bleed. We’ll use the Walking Arsenal key passive to increase our overall damage as well. This build shreds through packs of enemies, and Death Blow finishes them off and almost always resets the cooldown in this, making it one of the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4.
There’s a very particular set of skills you’ll want to be targeting as you play the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4. Before we dive into specific skill points, here are the attacks and abilities you want to use:
- Rend
- Flay
- Rallying Cry
- Death Blow
- Leap
- Wrath of the Berserker (Ultimate)
Your first 26 points are all focused on getting the build online and having all the specific attacks you want. Then, you can worry about your Key Passive (Walking Arsenal), as well as the useful passive abilities. You can find a table below of all the points you’ll want to put down and in what order:
In addition, you’ll want very specific Legendary Aspects. These will enhance our Bleeding damage and take a few for improving our defensives. Here’s a list of abilities to keep an eye out for if you don’t have them unlocked already:
- Aspect of Berserk Ripping
- Aspect of Might
- Aspect of Disobedience
- Iron Blood Aspect
2) Equipment options for Barbarians in Diablo 4
While you're leveling, it's not always going to be easy to get the ideal stats and affixes on your gear. In particular, focus on your main weapon being a Two-handed sword. You want at least one one-hander and one bludgeoning weapon in your off-hand slots.
Each gear slot has its own ideal stat choices, as well as Legendary Affixes. We'll go over those in the table below so you know what to look out for:
Since a Barbarian can wield four weapons, I wanted to exclude them from the table. For your Slashing weapon, you want Edgemaster's Aspect. For your off-hand Bludgeoning option, take Aspect of the Expectant. Then, for your dual-wield choices, Rapid Aspect and Aspect of Berserk Ripping.
3) What Seneschal Construct Companion Powers to take while leveling up
As a part of the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4, you don’t really need a damage-dealing construct. Instead, when picking the Seneschal construct abilities, you’ll want to consider a tanky build. Here are your Governing Stones and Tuning Stones to consider:
Governing Stones
- Protect: Creates a protective Barrier on the player for a portion of their Maximum Life.
- Reconstruct: The construct channels a healing beam on the player for a portion of their Maximum Life over a set time
Tuning Stones
- Safeguard Support: When used, the supported Skill grants Damage Reduction to you.
- Fortify Support: When the Seneschal Construct uses the supported Skill, you gain Fortify. Skills with slower attack speeds or skills with cooldowns will increase the amount of Fortify granted.
- Tactical Support: Decrease the cooldown of the supported Skill.
- Duration Support: Supported Skills have their durations increased.
- Initiative Support: The supported Skill will cause the Seneschal Construct to teleport to the target if out of range. It can only occur once every so often seconds.
Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 for endgame
- More information coming soon.
